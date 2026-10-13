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Singer Kacey Musgraves, seen in an April photo, called Christopher Columbus "literally the lamest person to probably ever exist" in a profanity-laced rant during a concert.
Singer Kacey Musgraves, seen in an April photo, called Christopher Columbus "literally the lamest person to probably ever exist" in a profanity-laced rant during a concert. (Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

Country Music Star Goes on Vulgar Mid-Concert Rant Against Christopher Columbus

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2026 at 1:54pm
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Country music star Kacey Musgraves trashed Christopher Columbus during a concert Sunday in Texas.

The concert was one day before Columbus Day, which has become a flashpoint in America’s culture wars, with some referring to it as Indigenous People’s Day, a viewpoint to which Musgraves pandered during her show.

“Tomorrow’s Monday? That sucks. Boo. Oh yeah, it’s a holiday, right? Ew, that’s right, wait, it’s Columbus Day?” Musgraves called to the crowd, as noted by country music news outlet Whiskey Riff.

“Yeah, that’s right, on this day? What day?” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

What are your thoughts on Kacey Musgraves' comments about Christopher Columbus?

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day!” the crowd responded on cue.

“Obviously, f*** Columbus,” she said, according to a video posted to X.

“Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like for real. What a loser,” she said.

“What a loser! Christopher Columbus, we hate you!” she said.

The comment touched some people raw.

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“Yes, Kacey Musgraves, who couldn’t survive a week without her security, her enablers, her lattes, her iPhone is criticizing an amazing icon that sacrificed EVERYTHING as compared to this miscreant who wouldn’t sacrifice one latte,” a poster called Montana Joe posted on X.

In a post on X, a poster using the name Kimberly told Musgraves to “open a history book before you get on stage and call one of the most consequential explorers in history a ‘loser.'”

“Columbus’s voyages connected the Old and New Worlds and changed the course of human history. Reducing that to ‘lamest person ever’ just makes you look like an uneducated idiot reading talking points,” the poster wrote.

Musgrave has joined the ranks of Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll in looking for fans on the political left.

For anyone thinking Sunday’s show was an exception, Musgraves on Saturday night introduced Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas during her show, as noted by Breitbart.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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