Country Music Star Goes on Vulgar Mid-Concert Rant Against Christopher Columbus

Country music star Kacey Musgraves trashed Christopher Columbus during a concert Sunday in Texas.

The concert was one day before Columbus Day, which has become a flashpoint in America’s culture wars, with some referring to it as Indigenous People’s Day, a viewpoint to which Musgraves pandered during her show.

“Tomorrow’s Monday? That sucks. Boo. Oh yeah, it’s a holiday, right? Ew, that’s right, wait, it’s Columbus Day?” Musgraves called to the crowd, as noted by country music news outlet Whiskey Riff.

“Yeah, that’s right, on this day? What day?” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Kacey Musgraves says “F**k Columbus” while branding the explorer a “loser.” “Obviously f**k Columbus. Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like for real. What a loser.” https://t.co/9wlc8whVrj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2026

What are your thoughts on Kacey Musgraves' comments about Christopher Columbus? She was right to criticize him She should have respected history I don't care about her opinion Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use She was right to criticize him 0% (0 votes) She should have respected history 35% (31 votes) I don't care about her opinion 65% (57 votes)

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day!” the crowd responded on cue.

“Obviously, f*** Columbus,” she said, according to a video posted to X.

“Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like for real. What a loser,” she said.

“What a loser! Christopher Columbus, we hate you!” she said.

The comment touched some people raw.

“Yes, Kacey Musgraves, who couldn’t survive a week without her security, her enablers, her lattes, her iPhone is criticizing an amazing icon that sacrificed EVERYTHING as compared to this miscreant who wouldn’t sacrifice one latte,” a poster called Montana Joe posted on X.

In a post on X, a poster using the name Kimberly told Musgraves to “open a history book before you get on stage and call one of the most consequential explorers in history a ‘loser.'”

“Columbus’s voyages connected the Old and New Worlds and changed the course of human history. Reducing that to ‘lamest person ever’ just makes you look like an uneducated idiot reading talking points,” the poster wrote.

Columbus: Sailed across the sea and found a new continent. Kacey Musgraves: Stands on a stage in underwear saying “Columbus was lame” Do these people not see themselves? — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 13, 2026

Musgrave has joined the ranks of Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll in looking for fans on the political left.

Columbus is the opposite of lame. He navigated some of the most treacherous seas in ships built in the 1400’s. In doing so he became one of the few people in history to explore new lands and discover new trade routes. Some of those trade routes brought food to nations that desperately needed it and not only saved lives but resulted in population growth. He overcame near mutiny, famine and terrible weather. Kacey Musgraves has likely overcome sequins falling off of her stage costumes and not getting everything she demanded in her green room rider. Just hilarious that she’d say this. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 13, 2026

For anyone thinking Sunday’s show was an exception, Musgraves on Saturday night introduced Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico of Texas during her show, as noted by Breitbart.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.