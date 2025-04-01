Share
Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Causes a Stir by Walking Off 'Saturday Night Live' Early

 By Randy DeSoto  March 31, 2025 at 5:58pm
Country music star Morgan Wallen broke tradition while appearing on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend by walking off the stage straight to the exit as the end credits had just begun to roll.

He later posted a picture of an airplane on Instagram stories captioned, “Get me to God’s country.”

Further, during the program, Wallen praised Jesus at the end of the second of his two performances, not exactly fitting in with “SNL’s” New York liberal vibe.

He said, “Praise the Lord and go Vols, baby!” at the end of “Just In Case” from his forthcoming album, “I’m the Problem,” according to Variety.

During the closing segment, Wallen stood on stage next to host Mikey Madison, star of the 2024 film “Anora.”

Was “Saturday Night Live” better in the 70s and 80s?

Madison thanked Wallen and said she had a wonderful time hosting the show, and the closeout music began to play.

Wallen gave Madison a slight side-hug and headed straight for the exit door.

Several responded on social media to Wallen’s quick exit, with one writing, “Wow, Morgan Wallen just walking off the stage during the @nbcsnl credits? In decades of watching SNL, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that.”

Another took the singer’s side, posting, “[A]ll this hate to Morgan Wallen because he walked off stage before the end credits as if he hasn’t been getting bashed literally all week by all you insane liberals. [H]e [doesn’t] owe you anything.”

Variety reported, based on sources from Wallen’s circle, that any slight caused by his prominent exit from the show and subsequent Instagram post were unintentional.

“When Wallen made a quick dart toward the camera to make his getaway, it was simply an ‘oops’ moment that everyone on hand had a laugh about, according to those familiar with his camp’s perception of how it went down; that was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he wasn’t thinking about being on-camera when he strolled off stage,” the outlet said.

USA Today noted that when Wallen was a musical guest in December 2020, “he remained on stage during the closing credits, hugging and sharing high fives with members of the cast.”

In October of that same year, he had been disinvited from “SNL” after being captured on video breaking COVID protocol by partying and not wearing a mask.

Wallen is one of the most successful music artists of the 21st century to date.

According to Billboard, Wallen’s 2021 “Dangerous: The Double Album” is the top-selling album of the century, followed by Adele’s “21” and Taylor Swift’s “Fearless.”

Wallen also has the No. 6 spot with 2023’s “One Thing at a Time.”

