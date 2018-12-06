Country Music Star Speaks Out in Support of Gun Control, Pushes Others To Do the Same

Country music star Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line stood up for gun control on social media and is asking his fellow singers to do the same.

Hubbard uploaded a video to his Instagram account last week in which he announced his partnership with the shoe and apparel company Toms, which is facilitating those who want to back universal background checks to send a note to their representatives in Congress.

“Please hear my heart,” Hubbard said in the caption of his first video. “This is not a political post, but a post about the betterment of humanity.

“It’s time we start the uncomfortable conversations to make a change in our country. It starts with us. Let’s #EndGunViolenceTogether.”

He then went on to encourage his fans to send a letter to their representatives to act on universal background checks, which he called something that “more than 90% of Americans agree on.”

The country music singer didn’t end there, though. Two days after his original video, Hubbard uploaded a second video, thanking those who had taken action and sent letters to their representatives and asking other artists to follow his lead.

“To my friends, to my peers, to other artists: I know we’ve all been affected by gun violence directly or indirectly,” Hubbard said in the follow-up video.

“I just want to say it’s our time to take a stand, to join together. I know a lot of you guys are on the fence about posting a video, but I just want to challenge you — either repost my video or shoot your own video and just continue to spread the word.”

The caption on the second video read:

“Challenging my country music family to come together with the 90% of Americans who want to pass universal background checks and #endgunviolencetogether.

He then tagged a number of high profile country stars, including Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Eric Church.

Hubbard isn’t the only star to take a stand, however.

Country singer Dierks Bentley also posted on social media about his partnership with Toms, encouraging “the discussion on how we can work together to #endgunviolence.”

Hubbard disabled the comments on his posts, but Bentley didn’t do the same.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 1,300 comments on Bentley’s post, the majority of which appeared to be decidedly negative toward the gun control campaign.

