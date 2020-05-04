Country Singer Cady Groves Dead at Age 30

“Cadence Groovenstein, Cadenzia de la Suarez, CatwellA, Cady Grooves” and “Crandance Von Gribble Sprout” were her self-proclaimed nicknames.

She described herself as a “Dreamer,” “popsicle enthusiast,” “over thinker” and “pizza supporter,” as stated on her Facebook page.

Known for her additions to the country music scene — including “Oil and Water” and “This Little Girl” — singer Cady Groves died Saturday at age 30.

Cady’s brother Cody posted the sad news on Sunday.

“@cadygroves has left this world,” he wrote. “Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated.”

“Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.”

Kelly and Casey Groves, siblings to Cady and Cody, died years apart but both at the age of 28. According to Arena, one of them had been murdered.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

While Cody was hoping to keep some distance by not providing details, rumors tend to swirl when there’s an absence of concrete information about a young person’s death.

After hearing enough twisted guesses at what took his sister’s life, he posted again to clear the air.

“I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted information,” he posted on Facebook, linking to it in a tweet.

“In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm.”

“Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.”

“Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

“Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album. Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

Cody may have gotten more attention than he had bargained for, as he soon commented on how far and wide his post had traveled — but he’d implied that the correct information regarding his sister would come from him, so people began to share his posts.

“… thank you to everyone who has shared kind words/stories about @cadygroves,” he tweeted on Sunday. “She truly loved her fans and friends she made along the way.”

