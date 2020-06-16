Hank Williams Jr. has five children, but last week after a tragic accident, he lost one of his daughters.

On Saturday evening, Katherine Williams-Dunning and her husband, Tyler Dunning, were driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, pulling a boat, when Williams-Dunning crossed the median and rolled onto the shoulder.

Williams-Dunning, just 27, died in the accident near Paris, Tennessee. Her husband was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

“This is an active investigation and more details will be made available later,” Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks said, according to The Paris Post-Intelligencer.

TRENDING: Kid Eating Ramen Schools Elitist Chris Cuomo on the Constitution

The couple, who were married in 2015, have two children: Beau Weston, 5, and Audrey Jane, 2. While Dunning is awake, the extent of his injuries has not yet been shared.

Williams-Dunning’s siblings quickly took to social media upon news of the accident, with her brother Sam Williams asking for prayers.

“My sister and brother in law have been in a terrible accident,” he wrote in a post that has since been made private, according to People. “Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning.”

“NEED EVERYONE WHO SEES THIS TO PRAY FOR KATIE WILLIAMS RIGHT NOW,” he reportedly wrote in another post. “AND TYLER DUNNING !!!!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!”

Her sisters soon chimed in as well, sharing the sad news of her passing and writing their heartfelt goodbyes.

“My beautiful little sister Katie,” Hilary Williams shared in an Instagram story, according to People. “I’ll always love and miss you. I’ll see you again one day beyond the blue.”

“I have no words,” Holly Audrey Williams posted on Instagram. “On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie.”

“We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one.”

RELATED: Last Surviving Kennedy Sibling Dies

“ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all.”

“Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.