Country Singer of Hit Woke-Bashing Song: 'I Don't Want My Daughter Growing Up in Liberal-Run America'

As he looked around at a woke-infected nation that was not his America, Austin Moody had something he wanted to say.

And a whole lot of Americans wanted to hear it, which is why Moody’s song “I’m Just Sayin’” hit number 7 on the iTunes country chart as of Monday evening.

Moody said the song he wrote with Mike Loudermilk and Wynn Varble came out of a desire to speak up, according to Breitbart.

“Over the past couple years, I’ve been convicted. Seeing a lot of things happening in this country that I don’t agree with. You sit back and think, ‘what can I do about this?’” he said.

“All I could hope for is when people hear ‘I’m Just Sayin,’’ they just know it was written to say we’ve had enough. We live in a society bent on the destruction of the individual. If you don’t fall in line you’ll be cancelled or destroyed.”

Moody had managed to tune out the clanging of American politics until his daughter was born.

“In today’s world, what we’re dealing with, it’s not just about politics. It’s about a darkness that’s now coming for our children. I’ve got a 15-month-old daughter. I don’t want her growing up in a liberal-run America.”

Making an openly conservative song connects with some Americans, but leaves Moody open to blowback, which he shrugs off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Moody (@theaustinmoody)

Do you agree with Moody that “we live in a society bent on the destruction of the individual?” Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (47 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)



“There’s no doubt about it. I knew fully what I was doing. I thought to myself, if I’m going to continue being an artist, releasing songs, am I just going to put my head in the sand or am I going to say something. Having my daughter definitely changed something in me. When she looks back at her dear old dad one day, she can be proud — knowing he stood up for something,” he said.

“I’m going to use what God gave me to try to say the right thing. So far, the response has been positive,” Moody said.

“I’m just singing what your thinking,” the lyrics go, as posted by MyChords.net.

“Well they call themselves enlightened / But cancel those who don’t agree / I wish all these folks / Who claim they’re woke / Would just go back to sleep,” the song says.

“I believe in live and let live / We’re all free to each their own / If you were born a he / But wanna be a she / Do your thing but leave my kids alone,” another verse of the song proclaims.

“I am absolutely floored by the response I’ve gotten on the song,” Moody told Breitbart.

“It just proves to me there’s still a strong moral compass in this country and it means that honesty and freedom cannot be independent. You have to be honest even if it costs you,” he said, also saying, “This country is about to roll up its sleeves.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.