SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Country Singer Kane Brown Praises God Repeatedly in New Song, Timing Could Not Be More Perfect

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published June 9, 2020 at 8:05am
Print

Kane Brown has experienced a side of country music that not all artists see. His talent and unusual perspective have allowed him to address some issues that he has encountered.

During an interview with Taste of Country in November 2018, he spoke about what it’s like to be a black country artist.

“People always say, ‘There are plenty of black country artists out there! There is Charley Pride! Darius Rucker!’ That’s all they can name,” he said. “They don’t understand what we go through, and a lot of people who are fans of traditional country music, as they call it, look at us and aren’t going to say, ‘Y’all like country music.'”

“Everyone should have equal opportunities and equal rights,” he said, “but you can’t even have an opinion without somebody going off on you. … That’s what’s wrong with this world today.”

TRENDING: Candace Owens Exposes George Floyd's Criminal Past, Says She Does Not Support Him as a Martyr

The world is in an even more chaotic state now than it was then, and Brown hasn’t stopped speaking about the ways we can make it a better place.

“We will never see peace in this world until we ALL see each other as PEOPLE,” he tweeted June 1. “We will never understand each other when you have people on 2 different sides.

“We have to become 1 to be at peace.”

Brown also shared a message from his music account addressing his perspective on recent racial injustices.

“ATTENTION: FIRST OF ALL IM MIXED,” his message began. “IM BLACK TO THE WHITE GUY, AND IM WHITE TO THE BLACK GUY UNTIL A RACIAL THING COMES INTO PLAY AND THEN IM SUPPOSED TO PLAY THE BLACK SIDE.”

“IF EVERYONE WAS SEEN AS PEOPLE, IF EVERYONE WAS TREATED THE SAME, IF EVERYONE WAS CHARGED THE SAME SENTENCE … LIKE I SAID BEFORE WE ALL NEED TO BECOME ONE RACE (AMERICANS) STOP DIVIDING OR IT WILL NEVER BE SOLVED.”

Another way Brown is encouraging unity in a time of division is through his craft. He just released a song that was the result of his work with Ryan Hurd, Shy Carter and Jordan Schmidt.

“Releasing this song tonight at 11pm central 12am eastern!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “I’ve held onto it for a year but feel like it’s needed during this time ❤️ all proceeds are going to the boys and girls club! I love you guys.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Launch New Faith-Filled Series: 'God & Country'

The words to “Worldwide Beautiful” are challenging and illustrate just how similar we all are.

White churches, black churches
Different people, same hearses
It’s kinda hard to fight with each other
Layin’ down in the ground six under.

At every show I see my people
They ain’t the same but they’re all equal
One love, one God, one family.

You’re missing every color if you’re only seeing black and white
Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind if your heart’s unmovable
We ain’t that different from each other from one to another, I
Look around and see worldwide beautiful.

There’s a lot of thanking God that goes on in the song, and Brown repeatedly points out how we’re all in this life together and could benefit by treating one another like human beings — which is truly something we could stand to be reminded of in these times.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







There Are Now Baptisms Taking Place on Corner Where George Floyd Was Killed
Country Singer Kane Brown Praises God Repeatedly in New Song, Timing Could Not Be More Perfect
Pregnant Elephant Dies After Reportedly Eating Fruit Filled with Fireworks
Bonnie Pointer, of 'The Pointer Sisters,' Dead at Age 69
Tim Keller, Famed Pastor and Best-Selling Author, Shares Heartbreaking Diagnosis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×