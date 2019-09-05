SECTIONS
Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Killed at Age 30 in Car Crash: 'We Are Heartbroken'

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 5, 2019 at 12:24pm
Thirty-year-old country singer Kylie Rae Harris tragically died in a car accident on Sept. 4, 2019, just one day before she was scheduled to perform at the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Taos, New Mexico.

While on a road trip in northern New Mexico, the young artist was involved in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 522 near the city of Taos; a 16-year-old driver also died as a result of the crash.

The Texas singer-songwriter knew she wanted to be a singer after singing in her church’s choir. She wrote her first song when she was only 14 years old and knew that music would always play an important role in her life.

One of the songs on her latest EP, released in March 2019, featured the song “Twenty Years From Now,” which she wrote as a prayer for her 6-year-old daughter Corbie. She told Billboard that it was the most important song she’d ever written.

She penned the lyrics a few months after her father passed away from cancer at the age of 54. His young death made her realize that not all children get the opportunity to know their parents as adults.

“It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point,” she told Billboard.

“I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective.”

The song is an honest depiction of the hard choices she had to make for both herself and her daughter, including leaving an abusive relationship.

She hoped that the song would show Corbie that those decisions were made with good intentions.

“My prayer is that somehow/ You’ll forgive all my mistakes and be proud of the choice I made/ God I hope I’m still around/ Twenty years from now,” she sings in the emotional song.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist says in a statement to Billboard.

“Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve their sudden death.

