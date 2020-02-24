Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

Country music singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee died days after being hit by a car while on the way to a show in Chicago.

Lagestee, 25, was the lead vocalist of the country band Dixie Crush, and was crossing the street on Feb. 14 when she was struck by a car, Taste of Country reported.

“She had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we were scheduled to play,” fellow Dixie Crush member Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country.

“She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car.”

Lagestee died Feb. 17.

The country music community is overcome with grief for the founding member of Dixie Crush, a Chicago-based country cover band that rose to prominence in the Midwest since starting in 2015.

In addition to her country music career, Lagestee was a pharmacist who graduated with a doctorate from Midwestern University.

Her bandmates posted a heartbreaking tribute to their friend on social media, featuring the eulogy written by Lagestee’s sisters, Carrie and Samantha.

“Although we’ll never be able to make sense of this horrible tragedy, the one thing we do know is that we are better versions of ourselves for knowing her,” her bandmates wrote.

Lagestee, from the Chicago-area suburb South Holland, was remembered for her strong work ethic and her Christian faith. She was described as a talented musician, a brilliant student and a loving friend.

“She can’t fill prescriptions for us now or take song requests any longer,” her sisters wrote, “but her soul will live on both metaphorically and literally as she has touched so many lives and will live on in so many people, and also as she shines down so brightly from heaven as there is no doubt in my mind that Jesus has wrapped her up tightly in His loving arms and has given this world a truly unique and magnificent angel.”

Dixie Crush has played more than 250 shows in the past five years, all of which Lagestee tackled with professionalism and heart.

“Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song…every performance,” the band said.

Lagestee’s memorial service was held Saturday at Faith Church in Dyer, Indiana, WLS-TV reported.

It is unclear whether the driver of the vehicle that struck Lagestee will face charges.

Lagestee’s mother told WLS her daughter loved entertaining and gave her all when she was on stage.

“She said that music is your soul, heart and life,” Linda Lagestee said. “She felt so good when she was singing. It took all of her cares away.”

