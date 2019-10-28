Country Singer Ned LeDoux's Age 2 Daughter Dead After Tragic Accident at Home

Country Singer Ned LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, have a son and a daughter together — but on Oct. 20 the family lost their youngest, their daughter Haven, in a horrible accident.

Haven had just turned 2 years old in September, and the family had celebrated this monumental milestone in fine form.

“Turned the big #2 today!” Ned LeDoux shared on Instagram. “Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one.”

“This is my lil girl saying ‘See ya soon Daddy,'” he’d posted in July. “We’ve got alota ground to cover this summer. Looking forward to every show along the way.”

But on Oct. 27, the official Ned LeDoux page posted some terrible news about a situation the family had been dealing with for over a week.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home,” the post on Ned LeDoux’s Facebook page read. “The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

According to Taste of Country, a statement released by the family elaborated on the tragedy.

“Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful,” they shared.

This isn’t LeDoux’s first brush with grief, as his stardom bloomed out of another sad loss when his father, country star Chris LeDoux, passed away in 2005 from cancer.

LeDoux picked up and carried the baton passed on from Chris, who was also a singer. Chris’ band, “Western Underground,” has been a part of LeDoux’s life since he started playing with them in 1998.

A man of many talents, LeDoux got his start as a drummer but stepped forward to the position of guitarist and singer in order to keep the memory of his father alive.

“It’s a different kind of rush, getting up with a guitar and standing behind a microphone … shoot I’m getting butterflies thinking about it right now,” he said, according to his “About” page.

“Once I got the taste of the road, and being in front of a crowd and just the sound of it, it was … freedom.”

His family ties are clear, and a lot of what inspires him to keep moving forward is the desire to honor his father’s legacy.

“There’s an age group who doesn’t know who Chris LeDoux is and I just want to keep his name out there,” he continued, according to his “About” page. “I want to reintroduce him to people who’ve maybe heard of him but didn’t know what he did. Just carry on his legacy and carry on his music and at the same time show them what I can do.”

The loss of their youngest is clearly a deep tragedy for this country music family, and we wish them all the best as they grieve the precious life that has been lost.

