Country Star Alters His Song Lyrics at Concert - It's Clear He's Done with Bud Light

It took country music star Riley Green all of one word to distance himself from the beer he once sang about.

On Friday, Green joined other musicians in taking a swipe at the beer, which has lost its flavor among customers after Anheuser-Busch partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

As noted by Outkick, the moment came during Green’s performance of his 2019 song, “I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die.”

AT THE CONCERT: Riley Green just changed the lyrics from Bud Light… the crowed ROARED. Man, I love Tennessee. — Macy Petty (@macypetty0416) April 16, 2023



One line in the song usually goes, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.”

But before a Nashville audience at Nissan stadium, Green changed that to “cold Coors Light.”

And the crowd hooted its support.

Even Riley Green is over Bud Light pic.twitter.com/jaGcYE7Oqx — G.P. (@TreighPatterson) April 15, 2023

Green is among multiple musicians who have spurned Bud Light. Country music stars Travis Tritt and John Rich dropped the beer, while Kid Rock vented the anger of many by taking a rifle to a stack of Bud Lights.

WOKE Companies like Bud Light and Nike will continue to push real women aside in order to fulfil their ‘diversity and equity’ quotas. 🙅🏻‍♀️ The only way they will listen 👂 is if their profits tumble. 📉 Grammy Winning singer @Travistritt 🏆🎶 has stood up for all women by… pic.twitter.com/10A9oB4BBu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 7, 2023

All of this anger is giving Anheuser-Busch what a New York Post commentary piece called “a bitter sip of woke.”

“Common sense is always a better sales pitch than woke activism and there’s nothing common or sensical about Mulvaney luxuriating in a bubble bath and giggling while sipping a can of Bud Light,” columnist Charles Gasparino wrote.

Do you think conservatives should boycott Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (797 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

A New York Post editorial published Friday said the backlash should be a lesson for corporate America.

“Let’s hope the lesson sinks in far and wide across corporate America: Neither politics nor culture-war activism is the way to sell anything,” the Post declared.

“.@Budlight is just the latest example of a company committing corporate masochism–sacrificing its own financial self interest to indulge its executives’ fancies for social currency and power. The lowest rung form of woke capitalism.https://t.co/7ONYc6uVQO” pic.twitter.com/I8Dg733nqx — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 16, 2023

“Better still, take it a step further: The minions telling you to embrace everything from climate hysteria to racist ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ ideology don’t have a clue what average Americans think,” the editorial said.

“Campuses and the cultural elite may be deep in woke delusions, but business leaders need to keep their grip on reality.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.