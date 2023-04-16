Parler Share
News

Country Star Alters His Song Lyrics at Concert - It's Clear He's Done with Bud Light

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2023 at 6:45am
Parler Share

It took country music star Riley Green all of one word to distance himself from the beer he once sang about.

On Friday, Green joined other musicians in taking a swipe at the beer, which has lost its flavor among customers after Anheuser-Busch partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

As noted by Outkick, the moment came during Green’s performance of his 2019 song, “I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die.”


One line in the song usually goes, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light.”

Trending:
People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot

But before a Nashville audience at Nissan stadium, Green changed that to “cold Coors Light.”

And the crowd hooted its support.

Green is among multiple musicians who have spurned Bud Light. Country music stars Travis Tritt and John Rich dropped the beer, while Kid Rock vented the anger of many by taking a rifle to a stack of Bud Lights.

All of this anger is giving Anheuser-Busch what a New York Post commentary piece called “a bitter sip of woke.”

“Common sense is always a better sales pitch than woke activism and there’s nothing common or sensical about Mulvaney luxuriating in a bubble bath and giggling while sipping a can of Bud Light,” columnist Charles Gasparino wrote.

Do you think conservatives should boycott Bud Light?

A New York Post editorial published Friday said the backlash should be a lesson for corporate America.

“Let’s hope the lesson sinks in far and wide across corporate America: Neither politics nor culture-war activism is the way to sell anything,” the Post declared.

“Better still, take it a step further: The minions telling you to embrace everything from climate hysteria to racist ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ ideology don’t have a clue what average Americans think,” the editorial said.

Related:
Country Star Granger Smith Announces He's Leaving the Music Industry: 'I Just Want to Glorify God'

“Campuses and the cultural elite may be deep in woke delusions, but business leaders need to keep their grip on reality.”

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Attacked by Pro-Abortion Group Who Left Blasphemous Message About God
84-Year-Old Formally Charged After Protesters Form Up Outside of Home Where Black Teen Was Shot
Watch: Crowd of 17,000 Roars as Firefighter and Cop Come to Blows in Middle of Ice Rink
Kari Lake Shows Off Dominant Grip on 2024 Race in New Poll
'He's Going to Have the Last Laugh': DeSantis Reportedly Set to Thwart Disney's Last-Minute 'Poison Pill'
See more...

Conversation