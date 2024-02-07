Country music star John Rich called on pop star Taylor Swift to say something publicly about the Monday death of country music legend Toby Keith, whose work as a music executive helped launch her career.

As of Wednesday morning, the 34-year-old had not issued any public statements about Keith’s death following a three-year battle against stomach cancer at the age of 62.

Rich took to his page on social media platform X to call Swift out.

Tagging the pop singer, Rich asked, “When is @taylorswift13 going to share some words about Toby Keith?”

He continued, “The man who discovered her, got her the 1st record deal? Taylor, where are you today?”

Rich also shared a clip from 2005 in which a then-15-year-old Swift dished to Nashville’s WSMV-TV about Keith’s presence in her life after his label Big Machine Records inked her to a deal while she was a high school student in Tennessee.

When is @taylorswift13 going to share some words about Toby Keith? The man who discovered her, got her the 1st record deal? Taylor, where are you today? #TobyKeith https://t.co/6mz88PD5gK — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 6, 2024

“You’re in the room with him and you can feel it,” she told the network after Keith’s then-new label gave her a contract.

“There’s a power there and you’re just like, ‘Oh my God.’ So I don’t think I’ll ever get to a point where I won’t see him and be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Toby Keith,’” Swift added in her first-ever television appearance.

The full WSMV segment remains on the station’s YouTube page and went viral on Tuesday:

Rich’s call for Swift to publicly acknowledge Keith’s death was met with mixed reactions:

This. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 @taylorswift13 show some class and thank Toby Keith for your career. RIP Toby. 💔 https://t.co/uS30M1Qp7T — Pamela Marie (@pamelamarie1974) February 6, 2024

Sorry for loss of your close friend.

Every human grieves differently.

You do not know how @taylorswift13 is taking news of one of her mentor’s passing.

Let her grieve and praise in her own way.

Be…kind. 🙏 https://t.co/vKeMUgOD5j — Jason🐳 (@RocDocs13) February 7, 2024

Where you at @taylorswift13 ??? You wouldn’t be living the life you’re living without Toby Keith. https://t.co/wZPCF2MHQ8 — Felicia Mings (@feliciamings) February 7, 2024

Maybe, just maybe, she is like a normal person and has to actually process losing someone she cared about. Not everyone flocks to social media to post about people passing. https://t.co/zxsTQJE03K — Michelle (@MI_Independence) February 7, 2024

He was pretty conservative and she’s a wacko liberal now. I think that’s why. https://t.co/dTTTWyF4VE — Jimmy (@JimHemingway874) February 7, 2024

Swift remained with Big Machine Records for years after her first contract, riding it to international superstardom before she ultimately left country music behind.

The pop sensation has 280 million followers on Instagram and 95 million followers on X.

Her last posts on both platforms came Monday when she promoted her upcoming album after she took home her 13th Grammy Sunday night.

