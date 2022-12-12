Country Star John Rich, Ben Carson, and Larry Elder Team Up to Launch Anti-Woke Bank

Country music star John Rich has joined forces with nationally known conservatives Larry Elder and Ben Carson to launch a new financial institution that won’t cancel customers over their traditional American ideas.

The “Progress” singer announced that he is co-founding the new bank they are calling “Old Glory Bank” along with retired neurosurgeon and Trump Housing Secretary Carson, and conservative talk show host Elder, The Daily Wire reported.

The trio’s media release promises that the bank will “never cancel law-abiding customers for their beliefs or for exercising their lawful rights of free speech.”

“Old Glory Bank will serve lower- and middle-income Americans and those Americans that other banks have marginalized and ignored, hard-working patriots who keep this country running every day,” Carson added.

Elder also chimed in on the press release, saying, “We value the values of America and believe in the principles that forged this country, such as liberty, privacy, security, community, family, and faith.”

For his part, country crooner Rich said, “It’s been dismaying to see the political weaponization of the financial system. Old Glory Bank was created to be the full banking solution for folks who still believe in freedom and the greatness of America.”

“Old Glory Bank will be a genuine bank and will be the first chartered bank to openly support America, the flag, freedom, the military, first responders, and most importantly, the hard-working people who make America great,” the media release promises.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-backed bank is also offering a charity benefit by allowing customers to round up their transactions to the nearest dollar and for that extra amount to go to charity, including Oklahoma nonprofit organization Folds of Honor, an organization that helps provide scholarship money to spouses and children of fallen soldiers.

The announcement comes on the heels of several big institutions acting to destroy their conservative customers all across the fruited plain.

Financial organizations including PayPal, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase Bank, and online fundraisers including GoFundMe have all canceled customers merely because they support conservative causes or traditional American values.

In June of last year, for instance, two Florida-based banks, BankUnited and Professional Bank, canceled President Donald Trump’s accounts after the left falsely accused him of fomenting an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2020.

Chase Bank also acted to cancel conservatives when the institution threatened to cancel the accounts of Trump adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and his family. The bank later backed down on the threat.

Chase also canceled the accounts of conservative activists Enrique Tarrio, Joe Biggs, Laura Loomer and Martina Markota, the New York Post reported in 2019.

The same year, PayPal banned Loomer, who was running for Congress at the time, but the online payment outlet also came in for criticism this year for floating the idea that it could steal away $2,500 from customers as a “fine” for supporting conservative ideals.

Even former PayPal executive David Marcus blasted the online payment app for the policy, criticism that Twitter owner Elon Musk also supported.

During the PayPal debacle, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina had it exactly right when he said, “Allowing private companies to become thought police would be egregious and illegal overreach. My office will be looking into the validity of PayPal’s new policy and taking any necessary action to stop this type of corporate activism.”

Other sectors have also jumped into the cancel culture. Major League Baseball moved its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver because of Georgia’s election reform law. The NBA announced in 2016 that it would move its 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, to New Orleans because of North Carolina’s anti-groomer bathroom law.

All that isn’t to even mention the decades of attempts by groups such as Media Matters to force corporations to cancel advertising with conservative radio hosts, such as Rush Limbaugh.

There is a multitude of examples of these giant institutions and corporations canceling conservative customers, of course. These attempts to erase regular Americans from public life merely because they are patriotic individuals highlight the sad truth that conservatives are being forced to create a parallel economy to make an end run around these ultra-woke, anti-American concerns.

It is why conservative groups such and individuals as The Daily Wire, Breitbart News, and actor Kevin Sorbo have started making their own movies. It’s why The Daily Wire’s Jeremy Boreing started his men’s razor company, Jeremy’s Razors, and why comedian Terrence K. Williams started his own pancake mix company, Cousin T’s Pancakes. And why this new Old Glory Bank has been launched.

It is long past time that conservatives launch and support our own products and institutions to blunt the power that these leftists have over our lives.

