County music star John Rich said the FBI raid aimed at former President Donald Trump will lead to a massive turnout in November.

“A BIG thank you to Joe’s FBI for raiding Trump’s home! You guys just poured 81 million gallons of premium Patriot octane on an already blazing Freedom fire! See, you are good for something after all:) Much appreciated!” he wrote.

“See you in November!” he added.

A Trafalgar Group poll this month showed 83.3 percent of Republicans said their motivation to vote this fall was increased by the Mar-a-Lago raid, in which Trump claimed his passports were taken. The figure was 71.7 percent for independents. The survey was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday with 1,095 respondents and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

“Independent and Republican voters are united in their outrage about this unprecedented and tragic event in American history,” Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler said, according to Newsweek.

“This Gestapo-style injustice has created a voting surge that is so significant, the polling doesn’t even begin to reflect what is coming from grassroots voters in November.”

“With all the talk of a Republican landslide, everything we’ve heard for the last six months, I actually never thought it was going to be quite that easy for the Republicans,” Robert Cahaly, founder of the Trafalgar Group, said. “And I think that this is probably energy they needed because they were suffering from a little bit of overconfidence.”

Rich has not shied away from taking a stand with his music. His song “Progress” pushed back at what liberals call progress.

“There’s a hole in this country. Where its heart used to be,” Rich sang in the song that topped the iTunes chart shortly after its release. “Old Glory’s divided, on fire in the streets.”

The song’s chorus drives home its message.

“Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine,” Rich sang. “Keep your big mess away from me and mine. If you’d leave us alone, well we’d all be just fine. Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine.”

Rich explained the philosophy behind the music, according to Just the News.

“I’m watching what I consider to be the dismantling of our country at a lot of different levels,” he said. “And when you sit back and look at it, the vast majority of it’s being perpetuated on us under the banner of ‘progress.’ Like in the name of progress we’re going to send gasoline through the roof so you have to buy an electric car.

“In the name of progress, we’re going to let anybody and everybody into our country, and if that means we get overrun with fentanyl, and every other bad thing, well, so be it. Because that’s progressive: You need to be open-minded and open borders, in the name of progress. They target our kids in the name of progress, they do all these things that are actually the opposite of that. They’re regressive. They’re not constructive, they’re destructive,” he said.

