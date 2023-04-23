Country Star Reveals What Should Happen to Bud Light's Marketing VP, Surprised He's 'Called a Feminist'

The American heartland is demanding accountability from Bud Light regarding its ill-thought-out advertising campaign, and one country star is taking a lead role in giving voice to the outrage.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the controversy erupted a few weeks ago when Bud Light launched an advertising campaign featuring transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The backlash from Bud Light’s more blue-collar, conservative consumer base was immediate, and it only deepened when a video emerged showing Bud Light Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid, who was responsible for the campaign, saying that the brand needed to be more “inclusive,” and called the brand’s customary target market “fratty” and “out-of-touch.”

Now, in response to the outrage, Heinerscheid is taking a “leave of absence” while Budweiser Global Marketing VP Todd Allen takes her place.

JUST IN: Bud Light’s marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid is taking a leave of absence. Here she is slandering her customer base as “fratty and out of touch” as she defends the decision to hire a tranny to promote their products. If Bud Light is smart, they will fire… pic.twitter.com/wJMkyitD8F — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2023

However, country music star Travis Tritt thinks that a “leave of absence” is not enough and that Anheuser-Busch should just straight-up fire her.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Tritt simply stated, “Alissa Heinerscheid should be fired from Anheuser-Busch.”

Alissa Heinerscheid should be fired from Anheuser-Busch. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 22, 2023

The responses to the tweet indicated that Tritt spoke for many, with numerous social media users demanding accountability from the company. One Twitter user suggested that Anheuser-Busch go even further and fire the person who hired Heinerscheid should also go.

Whoever hired Alissa Heinerscheid should also be fired from Anheuser-Busch. — Michelle Whitzel  (@MichelleWhitzel) April 22, 2023

But what was perhaps most interesting is that Tritt wrote on Twitter that he’d been “called a feminist” for his stance.

“I would have never thought that I would ever be called a feminist, but here we are,” he wrote. “I like it!!!”

I would have never thought that I would ever be called a feminist, but here we are. I like it!!! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 22, 2023

Over the past few years, the word “feminist” has been hijacked by radical leftists who have been using it to hate men and promote evils such as abortion and contraception. At one time for conservatives, the word “feminist” might be considered an insult.

Do you agree with Travis Tritt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (56 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

But here, the feminist label is rather appropriate and a compliment. Tritt is standing up to defend the accomplishments and value of real women from those like Mulvaney who are trying to degrade it to a crass caricature.

Tritt isn’t the only star in the country star going public against Bud Light’s campaign — others have as well. But Tritt has been vocal in standing tall against attempts by the woke mob to erode the very essence of womanhood. For that, he should be applauded.

This also speaks to the fact that ordinary Americans want accountability for the Mulvaney fiasco, and it seems that the outrage is so strong that it is seeing results. Heinerscheid is on “leave of absence”, but it seems as if this may be more than just a temporary leave. She has been replaced, and Anheuser-Busch may just quietly decide to part company with her.

For years, companies have been going woke without much pushback from the public, but this time, a major corporation may have gone just too far, and is paying the price for it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.