County in Battleground State Ends Use of Ballot Drop Boxes, Citing Concerns About 'Illegal Activities'

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2024 at 6:58am
One Pennsylvania county will not use drop boxes for mail-in ballots in this year’s elections.

County election manager Romilda Crocamo said the four boxes used in the past will not be used this year, according to the Times-Leader.

“While I recognize that drop boxes can provide alternative means for voters to cast their ballots, I must prioritize the safety and security of our community in the current political climate,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo said notices about security from the Pennsylvania Department of State were one major reason for the decision.

Visits to the drop box sites reinforced her concerns, she said.

In one location, she said, “the drop box is situated in a vestibule with an outer door that remains open 24 hours a day. Furthermore, there is no personnel stationed nearby to monitor the second entry door that requires a passcode,” Crocamo said.

“This lack of oversight raises significant concerns about the potential for unauthorized access and misuse,” she said.

At another site, she said, the location of the drop box left her “particularly concerned about the potential for illegal activities, such as individuals depositing multiple ballots.”

“Although video surveillance may seem like a solution, it is not a foolproof means of ensuring compliance with voting laws,” Crocamo said.

The other two sites, she said, also pose security risks for the boxes.

Crocamo said voters can bring their ballots to the count’s election bureau.

Crocamo also said she was concerned about the current drop box setup “exposing the county to significant financial risk in the event of any incidents.”

County Council Chairman John Lombardo backed the decision.

“These boxes pose a number of concerns, both related to safety and the potential for fraud,” he said.

Denise Williams, who chairs the county board of elections and supports the concept of drop boxes, said she supports getting rid of them, according to WFMZ-TV.

“I concur with the administration’s position,” Williams said. “In light of the security concerns … I understand the issue, for the safety of everyone.”

At least one voter also agreed.

“It’s a waste of resources; we have 186 precincts along with mail-in ballots, which the postal service is going to be overladen with, to have the drop boxes in place; there really isn’t a purpose for them,” Ronald Knapp of Nanticoke said, according to WNEP-TV.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




