County Councilman Gets Libs to Protest Their Own Ideology by Proclaiming He Is Now a Black Woman

Left-wingers were furious last week when an Indiana Republican politician reintroduced himself as a “woman of color” and a “lesbian” because he is still attracted to women.

Last Tuesday, ahead of a Delaware County council meeting — a county just northeast of Indianapolis — Republican council member Ryan Webb posted a photo to his Facebook account showing him with a semi-automatic pistol stuck in his waistband and featuring the caption, “Ready for an awesome day! Hope everyone has a great day!”

Sure enough, that “awesome day” soon exploded across Indiana media after Webb made his shocking announcement about being transgender.

“After much consideration I have decided to come out and finally feel comfortable announcing my true authentic self, It is with great relief that I announce to everyone that I identify as a woman and not just any woman but as a woman of color as well. I guess this would make me gay/lesbian as well, since I am attracted to women,” he said, according to the Star Press.

Webb, who was first elected to the council in 2020, told the media that he did not carry his handgun into the council meeting that day, but added that he usually goes armed when he goes out in public.

Naturally, a retinue of leftists streamed to the meeting to denounce Webb and to demand his resignation for claiming to be a gay, black woman.

But Webb is undaunted by the assaults. Indeed, he insists that his new-found gender identity is not subject to debate by anyone. His feelings are his alone and he doesn’t care how anyone takes it, he says.

“To clarify, I never claimed to be trans anything,” he told the media. “I simply expressed my own gender identity … I’m being dead serious. This isn’t a joke. I said what I said. I don’t know what to tell you. You don’t get to question me. You do not get to require proof from me. You were part of the movement that helped establish these rules and set the bar, OK?”

“You don’t get to come later when someone else joins the club that you don’t want in … You don’t get to question how I identify,” he asserted.

He also told the Star Press that his gender identity is his business alone, and even blasted the press for stories on the incident saying the media is “perpetuating hate, intolerance and bigotry towards me.”

But he also pointed out that the whole controversy is typical of the left’s hypocrisy.

“It’s just another example of the intolerant Left and their ideology of contradictions,” he told the paper.

He also said he has absolutely no intentions of resigning over his proclamation and said that his gender choice has nothing whatever to do with his job on the council.

“I would never resign my position on the county council,” Webb said. “That would be an enormous disservice to the thousands of voters who chose me to be their representative.”

Regardless, a stream of left-wingers paraded before the council meeting to denounce Webb for his claim. A group of white girls representing the extremist, left-wing, activist group Students Demand Action, appeared to demand Webb resign over his attempt to ridicule the woke gender ideology agenda. And a white man claiming to be a “transgender woman” also appeared to speak out against Webb.

The latter, Charlize Jamieson, slammed Webb saying that if he were serious, he would applaud the politician’s proclamation, but since he isn’t, Webb’s announcement was unbecoming of an elected official.

Webb had a serious rejoinder to this trans person’s comment, though, saying, “Do you think you have the password to the forbidden world of coming out? When you decided to become a woman did people tell you that it was unbecoming. Sorry pal but you don’t get to be the decider of who is acceptable and who isn’t. I was hoping that you and I could be friends now that we are both ladies who used to be men. I’ll give you some more time.”

Webb certainly highlighted the hypocrisy of the left on this issue. After he “came out” he was mercilessly attacked by the exact same people who claim no one has a right to “misgender” people or question their gender choices. Yet here they were doing exactly the thing they say should be forbidden merely because Webb is a member of a political party they do not like.

Secretly, they know that they have no legitimate or logical leg upon which to stand with their fake gender self-assignments. And they were furious that Webb exposed it all so brilliantly.

