Commentary
Commentary

County That Counted Car Crash as COVID Death Finds They Inflated Virus Death Toll by 25 Percent

Cameron Arcand June 8, 2021 at 7:36am

Alameda County, California, is in hot water for miscounting their coronavirus death toll, and other local health departments should take note.

The county recorded 1,634 deaths, which was adjusted by a shocking 25 percent to 1,223 deaths.

The wildly inaccurate numbers result from the broad definition used by the county, which counted the death as coronavirus related if there was a positive test result taken at the time of death.

“There are definitely people who died from reasons that were clearly not caused by COVID,” Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department said, The Oaklandside reported.

One death, in particular, was counted as related to the coronavirus when the person died in a car crash, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trending:
Dad of 3 Shot Twice as Atlanta's Richest Neighborhood Fights for Secession and Own Police Force

Inflating the numbers, whether intentional or not, contributed to the climate of intense fear and paranoia that overcame so many Americans throughout the past year.

“Obviously, our definition was broader than the state’s,” Balram added.

Leave it to California bureaucracy for a gigantic mistake like this to happen.

Alameda County’s Health Officer Nicholas Moss was aware that the news would be jaw-dropping, but said that this likely would not have made things different on the policy front.

“We knew any change like this would have raised some eyebrows,” he said, according to The Oaklandside.

“Nothing about this changes our policy decisions now or during the height of the pandemic.”

The Bay Area’s Alameda County is the seventh-largest by population in the entire state, meaning that other heavily populated counties may also want to review and revise their own data.

Related:
DeSantis Declares Support for 'Freedom Over Faucism' with Massive Event

As the pandemic in the United States continues to wind down, there will likely be several more instances of statistics being over or undercounted.

California and other Democratic states have been shameless in their occasionally over-the-top approach to combatting coronavirus, and it will take months and years in order to get a clear image of what happened.

After all that Americans have been through since March 2020, they deserve to know the truth about this pandemic.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




County That Counted Car Crash as COVID Death Finds They Inflated Virus Death Toll by 25 Percent
SCOTUS Unanimously Rules Against Illegal Immigrants
GOP Governor Wants to Give Noncitizens the Right to Vote in Local Elections
AOC's Abuela Finally Gets Help, But It's Not from Who You Think
Dem Gov Hopeful Claims GOP Opponent Is Guilty of What He Once Did - Questioning Election Outcome
See more...

Conversation