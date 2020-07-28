Welcome to the second half of the year 2020, where up is down, right is wrong, leftists believe violating all traditional mores equates to peaceful activity and minding one’s own business in a public park can lead to trouble.

Did you bring a mask?

If you are in or near San Diego, you might consider wearing one, for you run the risk of being attacked for not being a polite and submissive subject of government mandates and groupthink.

That’s what happened to a couple in the Southern California city last week when they were assaulted, according to a report, for not wearing masks while sitting in a dog park with a puppy and enjoying lunch.

Ash O’Brien and her husband were enjoying a snack at Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in the community of Ocean Beach.

Being that the couple was outside at a picnic table, alone with a puppy and eating food, they thought it was appropriate to remove their face coverings.

Their decision to remove their masks and eat led a woman to attack them with pepper spray, O’Brien told KGTV.

Apparently Dusty Rhodes Dog Park is a food-free zone and that rule is enforced, as is California’s mask mandate, through vigilantism.

“If we knew there was a no food policy, we wouldn’t have brought it into the park,” O’Brien told KGTV.

Masks might or might not help to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but pepper spray carries an airborne sting that can irritate the skin and eyes, as the couple found out.

“The lady who maced [O’Brien’s husband] automatically started saying stuff about us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing; there was no one near us,” O’Brien said.

The woman allegedly walked away after becoming dissatisfied over seeing uncovered faces, but returned for the quick assault.

“She just came up without saying anything and just stuck the mace can right in front of my face,” O’Brien recounted.

“My husband, being a good guy, walked in front of her and was like, ‘hey calm down please don’t do this,’ and then she grabbed him and just starting macing him, she used the entire can on him,” she said.

Part of the encounter was recorded:

O’Brien said she felt the sting on her arms, while her husband took a direct hit to the face and neck.

The couple went to a nearby hospital, where the husband was treated.

“People don’t need to be getting assaulted for not wearing a mask in a public outdoor area,” O’Brien said.

She shared the uncut video on her Facebook page:

Police took a report for misdemeanor battery.

According to California’s mask mandate, which makes no mention of the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park food ban, the couple had followed public health directives correctly.

“Persons who are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others” are exempt from wearing masks.

It appears as though the alleged mask vigilante misinterpreted the rules.

You get a sense watching the video that the woman might have overreacted a bit.

Most people would consider pepper-spraying someone an extreme act in any situation.

But in today’s horrible, no-good, toxic and hyper-political social climate, an assault such as the one reported at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park is to be expected.

Some folks choose to wear masks because they believe in their efficiency, while others reluctantly do so in an attempt to be polite neighbors who follow the rules.

There is also a crowd among us that demands complete compliance to all public messaging, and some of these folks truly believe their wearing of facial coverings at all times transforms them into masked crusaders.

Anxiety is their virtue, and the absence of terror in your heart is a sign that you are a free spirit that must be shamed into conformity.

Assuming the reported assault in Ocean Beach was not rooted in mental illness, one can conclude that the alleged attack occurred over a perception that the couple had failed to comply with something larger than a mask mandate.

The couple was assaulted for defying a mob mentality that every man, woman and child must remain in lockstep as society collectively shelters in place to await orders.

