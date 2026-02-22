Couple Finds Bloody Evidence Connected to Nancy Guthrie Case in the Desert

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third week, a find made by a Tucson, Arizona, couple is being highlighted.

Back on Feb. 11, a couple found items they thought were concerning about a mile from Guthrie’s home, according to KVOA-TV.

A black glove in the desert appeared to be stained with blood.

“Sure enough it was a black glove in the desert it appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to like it looked like it had blood on it. The blood appeared to be towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger,” the wife said. KVOA withheld the couple’s name.

“It looked like this was like used for something that could’ve possibly been what they were looking for,” the wife said, referring to the searchers trying to find clues to who took the 84-year-old mother of “Today” hist Savannah Guthrie.

A second glove was about 10 feet away.

“And also from the glove it looked like a blood drop on a rock underneath the glove was like dried blood or something. We didn’t move it or touch it. We immediately were like we have to do something. So I was like I will call the sheriff department,” the husband said.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department officials would not comment on the find.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Friday that he thinks investigators will soon be able to identify some of the clothing worn by the masked man seen on Guthrie’s security camera, according to NBC News.

“We’re not quitting. We’ll find her,” he said.

The theory that more than one person was involved has risen to the fore.

“The sheriff has said all along that while investigators are working to identify the person seen on doorbell video, they are not ruling out that that was the only person involved,” a representative of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Friday, according to Fox News.

Speculation about a second person began when the FBI released an image of a man dressed in similar, but no identical, clothes as the man caught on video.

🔎GOOD QUESTION: We can infer that there’s more video than has been released. Since we don’t have timestamps, I have questions about when this still image was recorded in relation to the videos. Is this even the same guy? FLASHBACK: Director Patel referenced “persons of… https://t.co/IVJsU9N0Yq pic.twitter.com/psFvOhn6gG — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) February 17, 2026

Randy Sutton, a retired Las Vegas police lieutenant, said broken floodlights in the back of Guthrie’s home could indicate more than one person at work.

“You would break those floodlights so as not to be silhouette,” he said. “It’s a common thing.”

“I think that the individual at the front of the house was accompanied by somebody who made entry at the rear of the house, and there was probably a driver involved,” he said. “It would be very unwieldy to have just one person.”

