Couple Purchased and Restored 120-Year-Old Church That They Now Call Home

In the wake of DIY shows and spunky celebrity remodeling couples like Chip and Joanna Gaines, it seems like more people than ever are setting out on serious renovation projects and documenting their progress.
While not everyone has the gumption (or the funds) to learn how to give architecture a facelift, there are plenty of people who love watching from afar and seeing what some people can do with once-neglected spaces.
Advertisement - story continues below
Anastasiia and Gunther, from Maryland, were one of those eager couples who wanted a real project to get their teeth into. And they found it in 2017, just down the street from where they were living.
The subject? A 2,500-square-foot, 120-year-old church known as All Saints’ Church. It was used until the 1950s, deconsecrated in the 1970s, and passed through the hands of several would-be remodelers since then.
TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller
The “work” that had been done on the adorable little church was, as Anastasiia described it, temporary.
View this post on Instagram
Good rainy morning, Friends! ☔️ Our little G has recently graduated from bassinet to a crib! It is so special, since both of his older brothers slept in it too! ❤️ And here is some home renovation reality for you – the double doors that are still unfinished and missing hardware. Last summer I stripped and refinished the other three (!) doors in this room to match the original woodwork, but I lost steam on this one and got pregnant soon after… This summer, with newborn, it was not a desirable project, and now it must be put off until next summer in anticipation of better weather. We will never be done with house projects, won’t we? 😅 📸 by @oliviareedphoto
Advertisement - story continues below
“The changes that were made to the building are not permanent,” Anastasiia said, according to Business Insider. “You can take down everything that’s been put up, and it can be a functioning church again.”
The church isn’t the first to be built on that spot, either. Henry Martyn Congdon, the late designer of the current building, designed the previous one too — but it burnt down on New Year’s Eve in 1899.
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas Eve, Friends! The tree is glistening with lights, the presents are snuggled up under it, in quiet anticipation of tomorrow’s morning, the Christmas spirit is alive and well, encouraged by endless string of festive music, and we, the inhabitants of this grand old place, are in speechless admiration of the imminent arrival of yet one more magical Christmas at the All Saints House. P.S. One more sleep till Christmas!…🎄
To add to the potential “creepy” factor, the church features a cemetery at the back — not owned by Gunther and Anastasiia, but their deck overlooks old grave markers and tombstones. Anastasiia claims “it’s not as spooky as you’d think.”
“The moment we walked in, that was it. It was love at first sight,” Anastasiia said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘Yes, we definitely want to live here,’ and called our real-estate agent.”
Advertisement - story continues below
View this post on Instagram
Good morning, Friends! Today we are thinking all about balance. Life is a juggling act, that’s for sure. Right now we have a 4 month old baby, two full time jobs, pre-teen son, nursery renovation, desperate lack of storage space, and a few unfinished projects. And oh, how easily could we get stressed out and overwhelmed. At a drop of a hat, that’s for sure. Especially when things don’t always go according to plan. Like the bathroom makeover I started a month ago. How far did I get? Not far at all, I am currently stuck on the most tedious and annoying part – sanding and prepping the wood for stain. But that is okay. Once again, I am here to remind myself that this house is a journey, not a destination. So we will take it slow, one step at a time – 365 steps in one year. Today is back to work. See you next Saturday, Fellow Weekend Warriors! Photo by lovely @oliviareedphoto
Drawn in by the charms and quirks of the property, she and Gunther got to work transforming the space into a home for themselves and their three children by watching YouTube tutorials.
The two initially paid $320,000 for the space, and said that since then they’ve put up to $50,000 into renovating and sprucing the place up. One of the particular challenges they’ve faced is to make the space more “homey” while still honoring the materials and original build of the structure.
View this post on Instagram
Another demo-day is over! And this time we were working together, thanks to greatest babushka ever for watching little G! The nursery is well underway, next step – removing remaining insulation and linoleum (looks like the hardwood floors will need some serious TLC), and then we can begin building it back up! And it’s probably a good time to start designing it too… P.S. Take a look at today’s progress on stories or in ‘Nursery’ highlights!
Advertisement - story continues below
“We try to keep everything as original as possible, as the owners prior to us did,” she explained. “We don’t want to change anything that would damage the architectural integrity of the building.”
The old altar has been changed into a cozy living room, the great hall (which is unheated in the colder months) has 25-foot ceilings, a loft has been added as the master bedroom, and there are some plans in the works for the three-level bell tower.
The first level is currently a library/guest room, the second level will be converted into an Airbnb room, and the third level will be fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and function as a lounge.
View this post on Instagram
The Fall has arrived down at the All Saints House. It’s time to get ready for winter, mow the lawn one last time and pack away all the warm weather outdoor essentials. We spent first part of the day at the gym and the climbing wall, now it’s time to get down to some chores! ☝️
Advertisement - story continues below
The space is certainly unique, and the couple has scored quite a following with their Instagram account dedicated to their All Saints’ House.
“Starting this account, we never imagined how much encouragement, support and love we would find in this Instagram community,” they wrote on Monday. “We never expected how many wonderful friends and likeminded people we would find here. We never anticipated that our passion for this gorgeous home would be shared and understood by so many of you. Big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for making this year so special.”
View this post on Instagram
The colder days are coming, and the question of heating this house yet another winter arises once again. Recent conversation with @ourqueenannebeauty made me think about creativity and dedication of old house owners when it comes to heating our beautiful homes. Half of our house – the main living areas and kids bedrooms, have a brand new HVAC, and are nice and toasty. But the great room and the library are getting quite cold which, in turn, makes them absolutely unusable in the winter. One of the solutions we (let’s be honest, by ‘we’ I mean Gunther) explored are radiant floors. It will allow us to heat first couple feet off the ground, and keep these areas with enormous ceilings warm. We watch @oldtownhome tackle his radiant floor, and are inspired to do it even more so. The parts to begin the project, and install the Pex tubing under the library, are coming on Monday! We are switching gears to complete this project before returning to the nursery (After all, I’m not ready to let little G out of my sight at night just yet 🤷🏻♀️) Tell us your keeping-an-old-home-warm stories!! Shot by @caro_jphillips for @shoremonthly magazine.
As the work continues — and as every homeowner knows, the work never really ends — they’re doing their best to enjoy the place while still respecting its roots.
Advertisement - story continues below
View this post on Instagram
Good morning, Friends! I just love quiet mornings after Thanksgiving. Hot coffee, leftover pumpkin pie and a long weekend ahead. And most importantly, it’s officially time to begin decorating for Christmas! So I’ll start by artistically throwing these clementines on the counter, and wait for Gunther to wake up before dragging the Christmas tree out 🤦🏻♀️ Have you started Christmasing up yet? – Anastasiia
“My husband always says that we’re just stewards of this place,” Anastasiia said. “This place has been here for over 100 years, and it will be here long after we are gone.”
“Our job is not to just make it what we want, but to make sure we preserve it.”
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.