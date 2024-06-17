Couple Shields Kids During Michigan Splash Park Bloodbath, Recovery 'Unknown' After Shots Swarm Them

A married couple who took bullets with their own bodies while shielding their 2-year-old and 7-month-old daughters during a shooting at a Michigan splash park over the weekend face an “unknown recovery.”

Micayla and Eric Coughlin were seriously wounded on Saturday after taking their two children to the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend.

“Shortly after grabbing ice cream they walked to the splash pad and were not even there for a minute when Micayla and Eric heard gunfire,” the post stated.

“In an effort to save their children, they each grabbed a child to protect them.”

The post continued: “In total, Micayla and Eric sustained 7 gunshot wounds. They are hospitalized and undergoing necessary treatment.

“Because of their heroic actions, their children were protected and able to go home that evening. Micayla and Eric face a long and unknown recovery from this unthinkable tragedy.”

As of early Monday morning Eastern Time, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $53,000.

The Coughlins and seven other park-goers were wounded in the mass shooting, which was perpetrated by 42-year-old Michael William Nash, according to WWJ-TV in Detroit.

The Coughlins were shot a total of seven times between them, according to the GoFundMe page.

The gunman, whose motives remain unknown, later committed suicide at the home where he lived with his mother, the outlet reported.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Nash had no prior criminal history, but did suffer from mental health issues.

“It appears like the individual pulled up, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded, left,” Bouchard said. “It appears very random at this point … No connectivity to the victims.”

Fortunately, no one died in this unspeakable tragedy, except for the gunman.

