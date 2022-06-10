Couple Stuns Uber Driver with Free Ticket to Garth Brooks Concert, Credits God for Timing

Zack and Katie Watson from Columbus, Georgia, were visiting Alabama to attend a Garth Brooks concert.

They’d decided to take an Uber to the venue to avoid parking and all the drama that comes with it, but they still ended up experiencing a bit of drama when their first Uber driver canceled on them.

But they managed to secure a second driver: Vicky Wallace from Guin, Alabama.

As Wallace headed toward the concert with the couple, she had a pretty good idea of who they were going to see before they said anything.

That’s because Wallace, a retired cosmetologist, is a major Garth Brooks fan — and she told the Watsons so.

“I assume you’re heading to the Garth Brooks concert,” she said, according to a Facebook post from Rick Karle with WTVM-TV. “I love Garth so much — seeing one of his concerts is on my bucket list.

“Someday I might get a chance to see him in person. He has such a beautiful soul.”







Immediately, Zack and Katie looked at each other. In that moment they seemed to come to an agreement, and Katie made Wallace an offer she couldn’t refuse.

“Our friend Anna couldn’t make it, as she is under the weather,” Katie explained to Wallace. “Would you like to go to the concert with us?”







It appeared the offer was providential, as they also found an open parking spot that Wallace was able to nab — and there they were, all three on their way to see Garth Brooks.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh no, I look terrible.’ I had on a T-shirt and sweatpants,” Wallace told WBRC-TV. But she quickly had a change of heart.

“Listen, this is Garth Brooks. I am going. Things like this don’t happen every day,” she recalled telling herself.

They thoroughly enjoyed the concert, with Wallace still bewildered over the turn of events and the fact that a longtime dream of hers had become reality so unexpectedly.







Grateful, Wallace even stepped out 15 minutes early to ensure that she could get back to her car and be ready to pick up the generous couple and get them back to their hotel in a timely manner.

The new friends went their separate ways, all of them the better for their last-minute change of plans.

“It’s miraculous how God works in mysterious ways,” Katie said. “It was just meant to be.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.