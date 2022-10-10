Of Course It's Him - Action Star Set to Be First Actor to Shoot Movie in Outer Space

Tom Cruise’s latest film project is out of this world — literally.

The Hollywood superstar is on track to become the first actor to shoot a movie in outer space, according to Donna Langley, the chairwoman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Langley told BBC News last week that her studio is developing a film with Cruise that will involve him taking a rocket to the International Space Station.

“I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space,” Langley said. “Yeah, that’s the plan.

“We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him doing just that, yeah, taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”







The International Space Station, which was built by NASA, is a multinational cooperative program involving the United States, Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe.

Interestingly, Cruise and director Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”) had pitched the movie plot to Langley over a Zoom call during the pandemic.

“The majority of the story actually takes place on Earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day,” she told the BBC.

The as-yet-untitled movie is in pre-production, according to IMDb. But there’s little doubt that if Cruise wants to do it, it will get done.

At the moment, the boyish-looking, 60-year-old actor can write his own ticket, thanks to the blockbuster box-office success of his latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

To date, the patriotic action flick has grossed almost $1.5 billion worldwide since its May 27 release, making it the highest-grossing film of 2022, according to Box Office Mojo.

In the five months since it was released, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become the 11th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

The stunning popularity of the sequel to the 1986 hit “Top Gun” was an unabashed triumph for Cruise, who famously does many of his own stunts.

When asked why he does so despite the danger, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in May, “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'”

For the forthcoming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” the actor filmed a death-defying scene while standing on top of an airplane.

“See you at the movies” -Tom Cruise on top of a plane because he’s Tom Cruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/qPnyiFU7l1 — IGN (@IGN) September 7, 2022

In the “woke” times we currently live in, it’s comforting to know that talented, driven people such as Cruise can remain at the top of their game in a highly competitive industry.

