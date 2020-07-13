SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Court Allows Dem Houston Mayor To Cancel GOP Convention

Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks to the media before a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020, in Houston.Sergio Flores / Getty ImagesMayor Sylvester Turner speaks to the media before a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020, in Houston. (Sergio Flores / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 13, 2020 at 7:20am
P Share Print

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court dismissed an appeal of a state district judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party.

Shortly after the ruling, GOP leaders said they would call a meeting of the party’s executive committee to “finalize our path forward.”

A separate court hearing was ongoing Monday in Harris County, where Houston is located, in which a different judge was hearing the party’s arguments to allow the convention to go forward.

The state GOP convention had been scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston’s downtown convention center and was expected to draw thousands of participants.

TRENDING: Actress Kelly Preston, wife of Actor John Travolta, Dead at Age 57

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely.

“We had hoped that the Supreme Court of Texas would recognize that the issue before it involved constitutionally protected rights flowing from our contract with the Convention Center and confirm that a contract cannot be breached for political purposes,” state Republican Party Chairman James Dickey said in a statement Monday.

“We believe that Mayor Turner used his control of city-owned property to disenfranchise Republicans and attempt to deny them the opportunity to cast their votes for national delegates and electors in-person in Houston,” Dickey said.

Turner denied that the convention was canceled because of political differences and cited the potential risk to service workers and first responders if the virus spread through the convention.

Last month, however, the mayor seemed to have no problem with the possible spread of the coronavirus through mass gatherings. He joined a crowd of 60,000 people protesting the death of George Floyd, KTVT-TV reported.

The state party sued a day after Turner’s convention announcement, alleging the city illegally breached the contract and accusing Turner of shedding “crocodile tears.”

“The Party argues it has constitutional rights to hold a convention and engage in electoral activities, and that is unquestionably true,” the state Supreme Court wrote in its opinion. “But those rights do not allow it to simply commandeer use of the Center.”

RELATED: Election Integrity Win: Texas Supreme Court Blocks Democrats' Vote-By-Mail Plan

State District Judge Larry Weiman, a Democrat, last week sided with Turner, citing Houston statistics that show major hospitals exceeding their base intensive-care capacity because of an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Texas has set daily records in recent days for the number of COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. Top officials in Houston have called for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate an onslaught of patients.

The Texas Medical Association withdrew its sponsorship of the state GOP convention and asked organizers to cancel in-person gatherings.

As the virus has surged throughout the state in June and July, Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s top Republican, has reversed some business reopenings and broadly required the use of face masks.

Dickey had insisted that organizers can hold the event safely. Prior to Turner’s move to cancel the convention, he said the party had planned to institute daily temperature scans, provide masks and install hand sanitizer stations.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







California Primary Highlights Drawbacks in Mail-In Voting After State Rejects 100K Ballots
Court Allows Dem Houston Mayor To Cancel GOP Convention
Washington NFL Franchise Is Dropping 'Redskins' Name and Indian Head Logo
Actress Kelly Preston, wife of Actor John Travolta, Dead at Age 57
Elvis Presley's Grandson Dead at Age 27, Lisa Marie 'Beyond Devastated'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×