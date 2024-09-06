Share
News

Court of Appeals in Swing States Drop Major Ruling, Hurting Kamala Harris' Chances Against Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  September 6, 2024 at 12:51pm
Share

Appeals courts in both North Carolina and Michigan ruled Friday in favor of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being able to remove his name from their state ballots.

Both decisions are ultimately favorable to Republican candidate former President Donald Trump in the swing states where he is in a tight race with the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the latest polling.

Kennedy endorsed Trump last month in Phoenix, Arizona and announced he would be pulling his name from 10 key swing states in order to boost the GOP presidential nominee’s chances.

Prior to Friday’s rulings, he had been successful in Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. A court in Georgia had also decided last month RFK Jr. was ineligible to appear on its ballot. The candidate has pulled his name from the Florida and Texas ballots, as well.

However, lower courts in North Carolina and Michigan had ruled against Kennedy saying his request was too late.

Trending:
Popular Firearms Expert Announces His Own Death in YouTube Video Titled 'I'm Dead'

The Associated Press reported North Carolina’s first absentee ballots were to be mailed Friday, but State Board of Elections attorney Paul Cox told election directors via email in all 100 counties after Friday’s ruling to hold on to the current ballots, but not to send them.

So far over 2.9 million in-person and absentee ballots have been printed.

Cox said in the email that no decision has been made whether the state will appeal the court of appeals ruling.

Regarding RFK Jr.’s suit in Michigan, a three-judge Court of Appeals held that “While the request was made close to the deadline for defendant to give notice of candidates to local election officials, it was not made so late that laches should apply,” according to The Detroit News.

Will Trump win?

“Additionally, we conclude that the absence of any statutory authority prohibiting his withdrawal gave plaintiff a clear legal right to have his name removed from the ballot,” the judges said.

Previously Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office had denied Kennedy’s request to have his name taken off the ballot.

“Angela Benander, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s office, said state election officials were ‘still reviewing’ the appellate court decision and hadn’t yet decided whether to appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court, where Democratic-nominated justices hold a 4-3 majority,” The Detroit News reported.

Last month, the Wisconsin Elections Commission determined Kennedy’s name would remain on the ballot, but the candidate filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to override the decision, according to the AP.

Kennedy’s nationwide support dropped by about 3 percentage points to about 5 percent nationally after President Joe Biden left the race and Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket.

Related:
Trump Responds to Sentencing Delay, Highlights Two Words Used in Judge's Decision

Of RFK Jr.’s remaining supporters, Newsweek reported, despite his liberal views on some issues like the environment and abortion, he was drawing more votes from Trump than Harris based on recent surveys conducted by New York Times/Siena College and Emerson College.

In the Times survey, 41 percent of RFK supporters said they would back Trump, and 27 percent said they would vote for Harris in a two-way race.

Emerson College reportedly found the breakdown was 64 percent for Trump and 36 percent for Harris in a two-way contest.

Meaning, Trump will likely get a net 1 or 2 percent bump with RFK Jr.’s endorsement.

The amount could determine the race in some battleground states like North Carolina and Michigan, where the Trump and Harris are separated by approximately 1 percentage point or less, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Responds to Sentencing Delay, Highlights Two Words Used in Judge's Decision
Trump's Legal Team Gets Big Win from New York Judge Juan Merchan - Sentencing Delayed Until After Election
Court of Appeals in Swing States Drop Major Ruling, Hurting Kamala Harris' Chances Against Trump
Putin Endorses Kamala Harris, Comments on Her 'Infectious' Laugh
CBS News Zeroes In on Christian Support for Trump and 'Ring Leader' Who Sees Him as God's Pick
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation