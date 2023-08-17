A Fulton County, Georgia, court clerk has accepted the blame for the premature release of information regarding the state’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

Clerk of Courts Ché Alexander told WSB-TV in a Tuesday interview that she had accidentally hit “send” instead of “save” in a courthouse program.

“I am human,” Alexander said.

Her actions ensured that news of the indictment became public knowledge on Monday — while a grand jury empaneled in the matter was still deliberating.

The upload of the charges to the Fulton County Court website was soon deleted — with media organizations at first left to believe the upload constituted an official announcement.

“When I hit ‘save,’ it went to the press queue,” Alexander said of legal documents she described as a “work sample.”

“I have no dog in this fight,” the court employee said of the criminal case.

Alexander also was responsible for a statement calling the charges “fictitious” after the mix-up — a choice of words that left some observers scratching their heads when the charges materialized as real and official.

“That was the best word that I could come up with. It was fictitious. It wasn’t real. It didn’t have a stamp on it,” the clerk said of the statement.

The criminal charges against Trump are very much real, in spite of the court error seemingly behind their early release.

Trump is facing 11 different charges in the case, including a felony racketeering charge.

The former president was indicted along with 18 co-defendants, with prosecutors alleging the group illegally sought to alter 2020 election results in Georgia.

The Georgia charges constitute the fourth criminal case this year targeting Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting two federal cases against the former president, involving alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged subversion of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, in New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting him for allegedly falsifying business records of payments to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels and others.

