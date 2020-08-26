SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Court Docs: Medical Examiner Said George Floyd Had Stunning Level of Drugs in System

A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough New York City.Stephanie Keith / Getty ImagesA mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough New York City. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 25, 2020 at 7:08pm
P Share Print

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner believed George Floyd had a “fatal level of fentanyl” in his body, according to court documents filed Tuesday in relation to the case against the four Minneapolis police officers charged in his death.

“Six pieces of evidence were filed in the case Tuesday one day after former officer Tou Thao’s attorneys requested the release of the full autopsy reports from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner and the private medical examiners hired by George Floyd’s family,” KMSP-TV reported.

“In one memorandum filed May 26 after a virtual meeting with Baker, the [Hennepin County] Attorney’s Office said [Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew] Baker concluded, ‘The autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation,'” the outlet added.

Another memorandum filed on June 1 by the attorney’s office indicated Baker stated that Floyd’s fentanyl level was “pretty high.”

Toxicology findings revealed “a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances,” the filing read, citing Baker.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

“[Baker] said that if Mr. Floyd had been found dead in his home (or anywhere else) and there were no other contributing factors he would conclude that it was an overdose death,” the June 1 memo added.

However, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner filed a memorandum agreeing with the the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s final conclusion that Floyd was murdered, while noting the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his blood.

Does this information change your view about Floyd's death?

“His death was caused by the police subdual and restraint in the setting of severe hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication,” the Armed Forces Medical Examiner’s memo said.

Body camera footage leaked earlier this month showed Floyd struggling several minutes against officers attempting to arrest him.

One officer asked Floyd, “Are you on something right now?”

“Because you’re acting really erratic,” another said.

Floyd continually protested that he was claustrophobic and could not breathe when they tried to put him in a squad car.

RELATED: Texas Gov Calls for Major Action Against Teacher Who Likened Police to KKK

“I can’t breathe,” he said several times, appearing to have an anxiety attack.

Officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao then arrived on the scene.

Chauvin placed his knee over Floyd’s neck, and previous video footage shows it remained there for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd continued to protest he could not breathe.

KMSP-TV reported that also among the new documents is a “memorandum outlining the findings from the independent medical examiners hired by the Floyd family, who list Floyd’s cause of death as ‘traumatic asphyxia due to the compression of his neck and back during restraint by police.'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Court Docs: Medical Examiner Said George Floyd Had Stunning Level of Drugs in System
Washington Post Highlights Biden's Plans Call for Largest Growth in Federal Government Since the ’60s
History Agrees with Trump: Mail-In Ballot Corruption Almost Cost Lincoln in the 1864 Election
LA Mayor Openly Admits To Becoming a Tyrant After House Gets Utilities Cut for Having Parties
Ex-Acting AG: DOJ Policy Does Not Preclude Durham from Releasing FBI Corruption Findings Close to Election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×