Court Docs Say Ex-CIA Official Got Tens of Millions in Gold Bars from Agency Just by Asking - Then It Gets Even Weirder

One of the biggest modern critiques about the American government involves the relative lack of oversight when it comes to the flow of money.

From the fraud scandals that rocked Minnesota recently, to the evergreen complaint that members of Congress shouldn’t be allowed to trade stocks, the concerns about financial oversight are not going away anytime soon.

And those concerns are only going to grow louder after the latest debacle involving the Central Intelligence Agency.

The New York Post reported that a “wannabe spy” had apparently convinced the CIA to just hand over — almost quite literally — $40 million in gold bars.

Former CIA official David Rush allegedly pulled of this scheme by merely claiming that these gold bars were for “work-related expenses.”

According to court documents, Rush’s odd request worked.

During the period between November 2025 and March 2026, Rush apparently made multiple requests to obtain copious amounts of foreign currency and gold bars.

However, upon receiving these funds, court documents state that Rush only moved a portion of it into storage — meaning the rest was unaccounted for.

When the CIA began to investigate, according to CBS News, unable to confirm what had happened to the gold bars or how they had been spent.

The outlet added: “When FBI agents searched his home on May 18, they found approximately 303 gold bars, in a value estimated to exceed $40 million, the complaint says. They also recovered $2 million in U.S. currency and 35 luxury watches.”

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Former high-level CIA official David Rush is in JAIL after committing jaw-dropping fraud, stealing $40 MILLION worth of gold bars, $2M in cash and 35 Rolexes from the CIA A total of 303 gold bars were found, and Rush claimed he needed it for “work-related… pic.twitter.com/jqEL6HWm2S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

While this entire scandal is weird enough on its own, a former CIA staffer spelled out to the New York Post why this was even more bizarre than it first appears.

“The fact that this slipped through the cracks makes me concerned that there are other people who slipped through the cracks,” the ex-staffer said.

And that weirdness really does appear to be more than a simple oversight.

That’s because Rush’s checkered history never appeared to be questioned throughout this process.

As court documents noted, Rush had apparently lied about his education and work experience multiple times on various application processes. Even odder, Rush’s application to work for the CIA was accepted after his third time — despite him citing different academic accomplishments each time.

The fact that the CIA didn’t even call one of the schools listed — which is arguably Background Check 101 — is raising quite a few eyebrows.

Whether the issue ultimately traces back to procedural blind spots, fragmented accountability, or simple administrative complacency, the outcome is the same: systems designed to prevent exactly this kind of failure seemingly didn’t activate when they were most needed.

And in an era already skeptical of how public institutions handle money and oversight, the unanswered questions around how this went unnoticed for so long are likely to linger well beyond this single case.

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