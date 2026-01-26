Court Docs Show Nightmare Details of Cities Church Assault: Parents Couldn't Get to Kids, Felt Like 'a Mass Shooting,' Rioters 'Wouldn't Let Them Leave'

Anti-ICE agitators who stormed a Minneapolis church on Jan. 18 and disrupted a service terrorized the congregation while blocking parents from retrieving their children.

These are the chilling allegations set forth in a federal affidavit filed last week by an agent with Homeland Security Investigations.

As a reminder, a leftist mob invaded the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, last weekend, and disrupted Sunday services while ranting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement for enforcing the law.

In so doing, the anti-ICE instigators “intimidated, harassed, oppressed, and terrorized the parishioners, including young children.”

The frightening incident “forced parishioners to flee the church out of a side door, which resulted in one female victim falling and suffering an injury.”

According to interviews with multiple victim-witnesses, one churchgoer “expressed fear that the agitators may have guns underneath their jackets.”

Another victim said the anti-ICE mob blocked the church and “made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave.”

About 50 members of the congregation were “stuck” towards the front of the church. Not only did the agitators take over the service, but they “made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave.” 🧵3/7 pic.twitter.com/tbsTStFlnr — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Still another churchgoer said when terrified parents tried to go downstairs to retrieve their children from the child care area, the rioters blocked the stairs, so “the parents were unable to get their children.”

🚨HORRIFYING NEW DETAILS The invasion of Cities Church was even worse than we thought. Agitators blocked stairs so “parents were unable to get to their children” at Sunday School.😡 One told a kid, “Do you know your parents are Nazis, they’re going to burn in hell?” 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/DUNPRdECGa — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

Witnesses told DHS agents the savage mob also got in the worshippers’ faces and yelled at them, including at small children.

One of the leftists “continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying,” a church member said.

An agitator “continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying.” 🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/QZ2vpdUm30 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) January 25, 2026

One churchgoer told Homeland Security agents he thought “this is what it would feel like to be in a mass shooting” and said “his children are traumatized.”

“Victim 6 recalled his child stating to him, ‘Daddy, I thought you were going to die,'” according to the federal affidavit.

“Daddy, I thought you were going to die” is heartbreaking https://t.co/jmv2vRmkS5 — michael (@m40282845) January 25, 2026

So while championing the alleged “rights” of illegal aliens, violent leftists terrorized U.S. citizens and their children, imprisoned churchgoers, and trampled on their religious freedom, behaving like the Nazi Brownshirts of Hitler’s Germany.

Keep in mind that these deranged rioters are protesting because they claim ICE agents are terrorizing illegal aliens and infringing on their supposed “rights.”

Meanwhile, they commit far worse abuses against their fellow Americans — all for the sake of advocating for foreign invaders who have no right to be here.

As usual, unhinged leftists consistently prove the truism that, for Democrats, “every accusation is a confession.”

