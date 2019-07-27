SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Court Docs Show State Paid over $12,000 to Interpreter for Accused Killer of Mollie Tibbetts

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 27, 2019 at 8:37am
Print

Court documents show the state of Iowa has paid more than $12,000 for interpreting services for the alleged killer of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

The documents reveal “that as of July 24, the state has paid a total of $12,485 to Interpreters, Inc. for 227 hours of work needed” for the defense of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, according to KWQC.

Breitbart noted that in addition to the massive amount of money spent for interpreting services, attorneys for Bahena Rivera, an illegal immigrant, were able to get his trial moved to a more “Hispanic-populated” region of the state.

The 25-year-old man is charged with the murder of Tibbetts, who disappeared after taking a jog last year.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18, 2018, when she went out for a run near her the home of her boyfriend, who she was house-sitting for.

TRENDING: Progressive Activist Dumbfounded When Attack on ‘Nazi’ Backfires in Spectacular Fashion

Her boyfriend became worried the next day after she failed to return any text messages and learned from one of Tibbetts’ co-workers that she didn’t show up for work.

Her disappearance drew national attention, as thousands of people searched for the missing college student.

The five-week search ended when Bahena Rivera led authorities to the body, which was covered in cornstalks in a rural field in Iowa.

Police said Bahena Rivera followed behind Tibbetts in his car, then eventually got out and started running alongside her.

When Tibbetts said she was going to call the police, Bahena Rivera “panicked and got mad,” according to a criminal complaint, as the Des Moines Register reported.

Do you think the state should have spent so much money on the alleged killer?

The complaint said Bahena Rivera “then ‘blocked’ his ‘memory’ which is what he does when he gets very upset,” and “doesn’t remember anything after that until he came to at an intersection.”

RELATED: Breaking: Supreme Court Okays Proceeding With Border Wall, Delivers Huge Victory to Trump

An autopsy of Tibbetts’ body showed that she died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Bahena Rivera, who’s originally from Mexico, is being held on $5 million bond, Breitbart reported.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Woodbury County. If convicted, Bahena Rivera could be sentenced to life behind bars.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Massacre at California Festival Leaves Four Dead, Many Others Wounded
New Poll Confirms Mueller Testimony Was a Flop for Dems: America’s Appetite for Impeachment Unchanged
Report: German Prosecutors Seek 7-Year Prison Term for Former Nazi Soldier Who Denied Holocaust on TV
Trump: Obama Ruined the White House’s Air-Conditioning System
After Trump Pardon, Joe Arpaio ‘Strongly Considering’ 2020 Sheriff’s Run
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×