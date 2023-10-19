Court Employee Arrested During Trump Fraud Civil Trial, Screamed 'Help Me!'

Wednesday’s proceedings in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial were colored by a courtroom disruption.

A woman tried to approach the defendant in the trial — only to be quickly apprehended by law enforcement, according to the New York Post.

The disruptive woman was herself an employee of the court, according to a state courts spokesman cited by the Post.

Her identity hasn’t been verified.

The woman expressed sympathy for Trump during the disruption, according to the Associated Press.

She went on to beseech bystanders for help after being brought to the first floor of the Manhattan courthouse, according to the Post.

“Help me! Save me!” she screamed repeatedly.

She was subsequently escorted into a police car.

Trump was appearing personally for the trial, for the second time in two days.

Trump back in court in NYC as civil trial resumes pic.twitter.com/oD8WNIKaTI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 18, 2023

Trump later revealed he hadn’t noticed the woman approaching him during the fracas.

“Who got arrested? We didn’t know anything about it,” he said.

A woman was apparently arrested for approaching DJT in the courtroom. DJT says “You know who should be arrested? The Attorney General should be arrested, for what she’s doing.” pic.twitter.com/z2vVvQ06hI — suzy (@Suzy_1776) October 18, 2023

The former president identified an alternative suspect for arrest.

“You know who should be arrested? The attorney general for what she’s doing.”

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing Trump of committing fraud by overly estimating his net worth in the trial, according to the Associated Press.

Trump further blasted James’ charges and the trial as “rigged” in remarks outside the courthouse.

“We have no rights whatsoever, any company coming to New York would be crazy because it’s a setup, it’s a rigged trial.” Former President Donald Trump speaks outside a New York City courtroom about his civil fraud trial. pic.twitter.com/3fkAmqUdUl — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 18, 2023

A judge in the civil trial has already found that Trump committed fraud.

The further outcome of the proceedings will determine Trump’s future ability to do business in New York and maintain control of his companies.

