Court Employee Arrested During Trump Fraud Civil Trial, Screamed 'Help Me!'

 By Richard Moorhead  October 19, 2023 at 7:57am
Wednesday’s proceedings in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial were colored by a courtroom disruption.

A woman tried to approach the defendant in the trial — only to be quickly apprehended by law enforcement, according to the New York Post.

The disruptive woman was herself an employee of the court, according to a state courts spokesman cited by the Post.

Her identity hasn’t been verified.

The woman expressed sympathy for Trump during the disruption, according to the Associated Press.

She went on to beseech bystanders for help after being brought to the first floor of the Manhattan courthouse, according to the Post.

“Help me! Save me!” she screamed repeatedly.

She was subsequently escorted into a police car.

Trump was appearing personally for the trial, for the second time in two days.

Trump later revealed he hadn’t noticed the woman approaching him during the fracas.

“Who got arrested? We didn’t know anything about it,” he said.

The former president identified an alternative suspect for arrest.

“You know who should be arrested? The attorney general for what she’s doing.”

Should Trump’s fraud trial be dropped?

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing Trump of committing fraud by overly estimating his net worth in the trial, according to the Associated Press.

Trump further blasted James’ charges and the trial as “rigged” in remarks outside the courthouse.

A judge in the civil trial has already found that Trump committed fraud.

The further outcome of the proceedings will determine Trump’s future ability to do business in New York and maintain control of his companies.

