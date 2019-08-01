Court Files Come Back To Haunt Kamala, Show Donation from ‘Vile’ Trump 8 Years Ago

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who now calls President Donald Trump “vile,” accepted a campaign donation from Trump in 2011 during her campaign to be re-elected as California’s attorney general, according to Fox News.

The report said Harris took a $5,000 contribution from Trump, who donated extensively to political candidates of both parties during his tenure as the head of the Trump Organization.

Then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman served as the connecting point between the Harris campaign and Trump, with a little help from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

The details were unearthed in an affidavit that was part of a 2013 ethics complaint by Donald Trump against Schneiderman, who Trump said gave him the impression a probe into Trump University was over when in fact the investigation was continuing. In the affidavit, Trump said that because he believed the investigation was over, he was willing to help out Schneiderman when he could.

“Mr. Schneiderman’s former transition committee leader asked my daughter Ivanka if she would arrange for me to make a contribution to a fundraising event sponsored by Mr. Schneiderman for newly elected California Attorney General Kamala Harris,” Trump wrote.

TRENDING: Walmart Surveillance Catches New Grocery Prank: Woman Urinating on Pile of Potatoes

“In response, I made a $5,000 contribution to Ms. Harris’ campaign — the highest level of sponsorship listed in the invitation — and Ivanka attended the event together with some of Trump Org.’s other top executives,” Trump wrote.

The incident made many on Twitter pause to reflect.

“oh man trump is so terrible he has put people in cages” — harris, trump donation recipient who build her career by putting people in cages#demdebate #demdebate2 — Zac Anger (@zacanger) August 1, 2019

Before 2013 CA Sen @KamalaHarris then California Attny General received thousands of Dollars in campaign contributions from Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump if Trump was that bad of a person why back several years ago would she be accepting his donations?! — Rich (@ThePandaRich) August 1, 2019

So @KamalaHarris who says @realDonaldTrump is un-American and other awful things accepted $6,000 in donations from Donald Trump for her CA Attorney General campaign. Kamala, did U loose that lovin’ feeling? 🤣🤣 Will they ask this tonight in #DemocraticDebate2020 #Trump2020 — Debra Garrett (@debragarrett) July 31, 2019

Ivanka Trump’s affidavit regarding Schneiderman outlined the background of the donation to Harris.

“In September 2011, Mr. Schneiderman’s former transition committee leader again contacted me and said that Mr. Schneiderman would ‘greatly appreciate’ if I attended a fundraising event for newly elected California Attorney General Kamala D. Harris as Mr. Schneiderman’s guest,” her affidavit said.

RELATED: ‘Sleepy Joe Limped Through It’: Trump Gives Honest Review of Dem Debate Performances

“In response, my father made a $5,000 contribution to Ms. Harris’ campaign and I attended the fundraiser. At the event, an intimate gathering of New York business people, I was one of only a small handful of Mr. Schneiderman’s personal guests,” she said.

Do you think Harris is a hypocrite? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2167 Votes) 1% (13 Votes)

Ivanka Trump said that “not wanting to disappoint” Schneiderman, she “personally contributed $500 to Mr. Schneiderman’s re-election campaign in honor of his birthday.”

But that was not the last time the Trump family would support Harris.

As reported by The Sacramento Bee, Donald Trump gave Harris another $1,000 in 2013 while Ivanka Trump donated $2,000 in 2014.

When the Trump donations were addressed by the California newspaper, a spokesman for Harris said the money Trump donated was given to a nonprofit that supports Central American immigrants.

The donation, however, did not take place until 2015, after Harris won re-election and at a time when Trump was emerging as a top candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

Fox News was given the same story.

“All Trump’s money was donated to an immigrants’ rights charity,” it quoted a Harris spokesman as saying, noting that it was unclear if Ivanka Trump’s donations were given to charity.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.