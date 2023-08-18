Share
News

Court Filing Exposes Link Between Jeffrey Epstein, Obama White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and JPMorgan Chase

 By Aubrey Wursten  August 18, 2023 at 4:21pm
Share

A Tuesday court filing revealed that convicted child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein personally facilitated a business relationship between Obama White House Council Kathryn Ruemmler and JP Morgan Chase bank in February of 2019.

Epstein performed the professional favor for Ruemmler nearly six years after the financial firm claimed that it essentially cut ties with him due to internal warnings, according to CNBC.

Despite those assertions and the alleged split, JPMorgan accepted Epstein’s advice that they welcome Ruemmler as a customer, the report said.

Epstein was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges in July 2019, four months after the referral to JPMorgan. One month later, on Aug. 10, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. His death was ruled to be suicide.

Ruemmler, who served during both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was close enough to Epstein that she attended his trial in July 2019, as reported by Daily Beast.

Trending:
'I Know What I Witnessed': Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'The Facts Will Come Out' Amid Dispute with Tuohys

Their source acknowledged that the two had a “professional relationship” and suggested she was there “as a show of support.”

The revelations have obtained renewed prominence due to new court filings from a suit by the U.S. Virgin Islands against JPMorgan, in which the territory claimed that it suffered harm due to Epstein’s criminal business dealings on the islands.

Do you believe sex predator Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison rather than having committed suicide?

The recent filings came after multiple similar previous legal proceedings undertaken by the U.S. territory, according to news reports.

A spokesman from the territory accused the bank of “assisting and profiting from human trafficking,” The Guardian reported.

According to that report, a lawsuit brought against JPMorgan by up to 100 women alleged that the institution continued to engage in business with the disgraced financial mogul because of his benefit to them as a wealthy customer.

JPMorgan argued that they would not have continued the relationship if they had known Epstein was using their bank “in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

The court filings have validated other reports further exploring the circular link between Epstein, Ruemmler and JPMorgan.

Related:
American Billionaire Hit with Lawsuit Alleging He Raped Teen Autistic Girl Trafficked to Him by Epstein

Epstein’s personal calendar from Sept. 8, 2014, contained references to appointments with Ruemmler, with further meetings scheduled to introduce her to more of his friends, including Bill Gates, as reported in an April 30 article from The Wall Street Journal.

“I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein,” Ms. Ruemmler said, according to the Journal.

Still, Ruemmler admitted that Epstein had helped her to “drum up business” for her private practice, as revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ruemmler, who provides the connection between Epstein, Obama and JP Morgan Chase, is currently general counsel for Goldman Sachs, according to CNBC.

Through a spokesman for her current employer, Ruemmler declined to comment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Aubrey Wursten
Aubrey Wursten is a prolific writer and political commentator. In addition to her day job, she enjoys writing for her satire site, reading dusty library books, and watching offbeat documentaries.
Aubrey Wursten is a prolific writer and political commentator. In addition to her day job, she enjoys writing for her satire site, reading dusty library books, and watching offbeat documentaries.




Court Filing Exposes Link Between Jeffrey Epstein, Obama White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and JPMorgan Chase
Hawaii's 'First Line of Defense' Likely Failed During Maui Fires, Says Congresswoman
Family of Man Killed by FBI After Allegedly Threatening Biden Speaks Out: He 'Loved This Country with All His Heart'
FBI Agent Who Investigated Debunked Trump-Russia Collusion to Plead Guilty in Russian Oligarch Case
Peter Doocy Returns to Fox News After Months-Long Absence from Network
See more...

Conversation