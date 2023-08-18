Court Filing Exposes Link Between Jeffrey Epstein, Obama White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and JPMorgan Chase

A Tuesday court filing revealed that convicted child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein personally facilitated a business relationship between Obama White House Council Kathryn Ruemmler and JP Morgan Chase bank in February of 2019.

Epstein performed the professional favor for Ruemmler nearly six years after the financial firm claimed that it essentially cut ties with him due to internal warnings, according to CNBC.

Despite those assertions and the alleged split, JPMorgan accepted Epstein’s advice that they welcome Ruemmler as a customer, the report said.

Epstein was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges in July 2019, four months after the referral to JPMorgan. One month later, on Aug. 10, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. His death was ruled to be suicide.

Ruemmler, who served during both the Clinton and Obama administrations, was close enough to Epstein that she attended his trial in July 2019, as reported by Daily Beast.

BREAKING: Obama-Jeffrey Epstein Connection Exposed! Jeffrey Epstein was involved in establishing a client relationship between Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and JPMorgan Chase in February 2019, that’s just four months before he was arrested on federal child sex… — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) August 16, 2023

Their source acknowledged that the two had a “professional relationship” and suggested she was there “as a show of support.”

The revelations have obtained renewed prominence due to new court filings from a suit by the U.S. Virgin Islands against JPMorgan, in which the territory claimed that it suffered harm due to Epstein’s criminal business dealings on the islands.

Do you believe sex predator Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison rather than having committed suicide? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (321 Votes) No: 4% (13 Votes)

The recent filings came after multiple similar previous legal proceedings undertaken by the U.S. territory, according to news reports.

A spokesman from the territory accused the bank of “assisting and profiting from human trafficking,” The Guardian reported.

According to that report, a lawsuit brought against JPMorgan by up to 100 women alleged that the institution continued to engage in business with the disgraced financial mogul because of his benefit to them as a wealthy customer.

JPMorgan argued that they would not have continued the relationship if they had known Epstein was using their bank “in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

The court filings have validated other reports further exploring the circular link between Epstein, Ruemmler and JPMorgan.

The Obama administration was tied with Jeffrey Epstein!!!? “Jeffrey Epstein referred Obama White House counsel to JPMorgan as potential customer”https://t.co/VJT8K3jBPD — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 17, 2023

Epstein’s personal calendar from Sept. 8, 2014, contained references to appointments with Ruemmler, with further meetings scheduled to introduce her to more of his friends, including Bill Gates, as reported in an April 30 article from The Wall Street Journal.

“I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein,” Ms. Ruemmler said, according to the Journal.

Still, Ruemmler admitted that Epstein had helped her to “drum up business” for her private practice, as revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ruemmler, who provides the connection between Epstein, Obama and JP Morgan Chase, is currently general counsel for Goldman Sachs, according to CNBC.

Through a spokesman for her current employer, Ruemmler declined to comment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.