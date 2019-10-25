Court Filing: With Lisa Page's Help, FBI Framed Flynn by Doctoring His Interview

Michael Flynn was one of the first figures to fall from the Trump administration. Back in February 2017, the former general resigned as national security advisor after less than a month, marring the beginning of the administration.

At the time, Flynn was charged with making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials.

A plea deal was reached between Flynn and then-special counsel Robert Mueller — but from the start, many observers on the right have wondered if he was essentially set up.

Now, it appears that there could be far more to the Flynn saga.

An eye-opening court document filed by the former retired general’s attorney on Thursday claims that the FBI purposely altered key evidence, especially notes from interviews with Flynn, in order to take down the Trump administration official on false pretenses.

“The entire case stemmed from that FBI interview where Flynn was asked about his conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak,” Fox News reported.

The Washington Times also appeared to confirm Fox’s reporting.

“Flynn ultimately pleaded guilty to making false statements regarding those conversations during his interview, as part of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation,” Fox continued.

The bombshell court filing alleges the central interview on which the anti-Flynn case was based wasn’t accurate, but was changed to exaggerate what the Trump official had actually told investigators.

Flynn’s legal team “alleged that FBI officials manipulated Flynn’s FBI 302 — a form used by agents to report or summarize interviews,” Fox explained. “It’s not clear who may have done the alleged editing, though ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok was involved in the original interview.”

Yes, the case has once again brought up two names familiar to anyone who followed the Mueller fiasco: Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Both former members of the FBI have already been revealed through text messages to be anti-Trump figures — and illicit lovers — who discussed their disdain for the president.

Both figures may have their proverbial fingerprints on the scandal, considering that Strzok is the one who interviewed Flynn and Page allegedly admitted to editing the crucial 302 form, after claiming that she didn’t recall doing so.

“That evidence, Flynn’s legal team alleges, includes an apparent admission by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page — who resigned after being discovered having an affair with agent Peter Strzok, with whom she shared anti-trump texts — that she had edited the 302 — something that she allegedly told FBI investigators she did not recall,” Breitbart reported.

If the court filing is correct, the FBI changed wording on the 302 form to put words in Flynn’s mouth which dramatically changed the case.

“Those changes added an unequivocal statement that ‘Flynn stated he did not’ — in response to whether Mr. Flynn had asked Kislyak to vote in a certain manner or slow down the UN vote [on sanctions],” the document prepared by Flynn’s legal team said.

“This is a deceptive manipulation because, as the notes of the agents show, Mr. Flynn was not even sure he had spoken to Russia/Kislyak on the issue. He had talked to dozens of countries,” the filing stated.

“The draft also shows that the agents moved a sentence to make it seem to be an answer to a question it was not,” the document said.

That’s potentially a very big deal, because the FBI edits allegedly made to Flynn’s interview after the fact make all the difference in the substance of the charges which were filed against the former general.

“The edits, the filing alleges, were substantive: they included a claim that Flynn said he did not discuss any sanctions with the Russian ambassador,” Breitbart summarized.

“Flynn’s lawyers allege he merely told the FBI he did not recall, and that the claim he said otherwise was added only after a transcript of his discussion with the ambassador had been leaked to the media.”

Much more needs to come out in order to confirm whether the allegations are accurate, but one has to admit the scenario does seem to match the modus operandi used by anti-Trump figures such as disgraced ex-FBI Director James Comey.

It looks increasingly certain that officials were dead set on derailing President Donald Trump’s administration, no matter what.

As we saw with the now-deflated Mueller investigation and debunked Russia dossier, Obama-era holdovers tripped over themselves to force an investigation they desperately wanted, rather than dutifully following the facts where they led.

If investigators had to cheat and edit forms in order to go after Flynn, something is terribly wrong. These allegations should trouble every American who values the rule of law, and we deserve to know the truth about what happened.

