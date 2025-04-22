Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, track meet, has been relocated after a court granted his legal team’s latest request.

The decision followed reported threats against the teen suspect.

Last week, a Collin County judge released Anthony from jail to house arrest, reducing his bond from $1 million to $250,000.

He had been detained since his April 2 arrest.

Anthony faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The incident occurred at a Frisco Interscholastic League’s district track meet, where Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest, as reported by WFAA-TV.

The stabbing followed a verbal dispute between the teens, where Metcalf reportedly told Anthony he was in the wrong tent.

Metcalf died from blood loss, leaving his family and community in shock.

A far-left advocacy group, Next Generation Action Network, has been working on Anthony’s behalf.

They claimed the situation had reached “a dangerous level” due to public backlash.

“Among the incidents Next Generation Action Network cites are people loitering and taking photos outside the Anthony home, false food deliveries to the home, and ‘disturbing mailings,’ including an obituary for Metcalf, sent to their home,” WFAA reported.

NGAN also cited a protest by a group called “Protect White Americans” in requesting Anthony’s move.

NGAN has framed Anthony as a victim of systemic bias. Critics argue this narrative dismisses the gravity of Metcalf’s death.

Karmelo Anthony has been moved to an undisclosed location because of “threats” against him and his family. Despite the claims of “threats,” the Frisco Police Department says they have received no reports of threats against Karmelo. pic.twitter.com/vlRgAZ6k9O — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 22, 2025

Public outrage has grown over the court’s leniency toward Anthony. Many see the relocation as prioritizing the suspect over the victim’s family.

Metcalf’s family has shared their profound grief. Austin’s twin brother held him as he died, a moment that has left a lasting impact.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the track meet. Anthony allegedly pulled a knife during the confrontation, leading to the fatal stabbing, per KXAS-TV.

Anthony remains under house arrest with strict conditions. He must wear an ankle monitor and stay under adult supervision.

He is also barred from using social media and is required to check in with the court weekly. These measures aim to monitor his activities.

Metcalf’s family is also suffering from reported harassment since the teen’s death.

Police have said that Metcalf’s mother and father have also been the target of “swatting” calls, WFAA reported.

Swatting is a situation in which a fake threat is called in to draw a large armed police response to a location.

