Court Grants Gina Carano Massive Win: She's About to Get the Dirt on Disney

This is one galactic gunslinger who’s not about to let her titanic prey loose so easily.

Former “Star Wars” actress Gina Carano scored a significant victory in her legal battle against Disney. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ordered Disney to turn over troves of sensitive information. This ruling marks a pivotal moment in Carano’s fight for justice.

Carano shared the update Monday on X:

This is a small breath of fresh air in this long arduous process.

I am grateful to the court for moving so quickly. I look forward to the details of my case becoming public and clearing my name, which will allow me to continue doing what I love without such brutal… https://t.co/ek9tHFGJjM — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) April 7, 2025

The actress expressed gratitude for the court’s swift action.

The court’s order compels Disney to reveal compensation details for stars like Pedro Pascal and Rosario Dawson. These records span “The Mandalorian,” other Disney+ Star Wars series, and the upcoming “The Mandalorian & Grogu” film. Carano’s legal team, led by Gene Schaerr (quoted in the X post above), pushed for this discovery.

Not to sound ominous, but Schaerr made clear Disney has 20 days to comply. The court mandated verified spreadsheets, not vague summaries. If the initial batch isn’t enough, Carano’s team can request more, according to Schaerr’s thread on X:

While the court’s order did not give Gina access to everything she was looking for, it made clear we can seek further evidence on actor compensation if our expert concludes such evidence is still necessary after we review what Disney produces in response to this order. — Gene Schaerr (@GSchaerr) April 7, 2025

This isn’t just a courtroom win — it’s a potential game-changer. Disney has (futilely) tried to shield this data, but the court saw through their tactics. The order shows the House of Mouse can’t hide behind “procedural games,” as Schaerr noted.

Carano’s lawsuit stems from her deeply unpopular 2021 firing from “The Mandalorian.” She played Cara Dune, a fan-favorite character, for two seasons. Disney axed her after social media posts they deemed “abhorrent,” according to Deadline.

The actress didn’t back down. She filed suit in February 2024, alleging wrongful termination and sex discrimination. Carano claimed Disney targeted her for her conservative views while sparing others, like Pascal, for similar online behavior.

Disney — as most titans often do — fought back hard. In April 2024, the company argued it had a First Amendment right to distance itself from Carano’s “political beliefs.” They tried to dismiss the case in July, but a federal judge denied the motion, per Deadline.

The trial is set for Sept. 29, 2025. Carano’s team is now armed with new leverage, thanks to this discovery ruling.

And let’s be real — Disney’s in a tough spot. They’re being forced to expose financial details they’d rather keep buried (if for no other reason than to avoid the inevitable feminist backlash when it’s revealed how much more Pascal is paid than Dawson). This could, more meaningfully, reveal inconsistencies in how they treated Carano compared to other stars.

Carano’s fight has broader implications. She’s backed by Elon Musk and X, who are funding the lawsuit. It may finally answer the question of what happens when a Death Star’s worth of resources collides with another Death Star’s worth. This support underscores a push against cancel culture in Hollywood, something Carano stressed on X.

The actress remains determined. She wrote on X that she looks forward to “the details of my case becoming public and clearing my name” and to “continue doing what I love without such brutal discrimination.”

Oh, and by the way, “brutal” doesn’t even begin to describe it. The company apparently demanded Carano meet with LGBT representatives after her posts, which she refused. They fired her shortly after, while others faced no such repercussions, according to British outlet The Guardian.

This ruling could shift the trial’s momentum. Carano’s team can now dig into Disney’s compensation practices. If they find evidence of unfair treatment, it might bolster her once-seemingly long-shot discrimination claims.

And make no mistake: Hollywood’s watching closely. Carano’s case challenges the industry’s standard of handling dissenting voices. A win for her could set a precedent for others facing similar treatment — or, better yet, foster a wholesale environmental change.

(I know, I know, that’s the real long-shot.)

It would also be remiss not to mention that Disney’s silence is telling. The company has offered no public comment on the ruling. Their usual “no comment” strategy might not hold up as the trial nears, something even Deadline alluded to.

While Disney remains tight-lipped, the actress lovingly acknowledged her backers. She thanked Elon Musk and X in her post, calling the lawsuit an “opportunity to defend myself against this Goliath.” Carano’s gratitude really does stress the stakes of her battle.

To be clear, this fight is far, far from over. The September trial will be a veritable showdown. Thankfully, with Disney’s secrets soon to be public, Carano has a much stronger hand to play.

America stands for fairness (read: the opposite of DEI) and justice. It doesn’t take a Democrat’s IQ to see that Carano’s pursuit of justice is deeply resonating with those who value free expression.

And her case against Disney is a reminder that even giants can be held accountable.

