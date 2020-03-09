Court Motion: Hunter Biden Refusing To Release Financial Docs in Paternity Case

Hunter Biden is feeling the heat over his refusal to provide financial documents required by a court hearing a paternity case against the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

A judge has ruled that Biden is the biological father of the child in question and the case now focuses on the proper amount of child support Biden should pay Lunden Alexis Roberts, whose child was born in August 2018, according to CNN.

Roberts, 28, was working as a stripper when she met Hunter Biden.

In January, Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer gave Biden a March 1 deadline to provide the documents.

That deadline has passed, but the information was not provided.

A complaint filed by the attorney representing Roberts said Hunter Biden “continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” according to Fox News.

“This Court should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law,” the complaint read.

Roberts’ lawyers requested that Meyer punish the “willful and contemptuous” conduct by Biden by forcing him to appear at a Friday hearing to explain why he should not be held in contempt.

Biden has already been ordered to appear at a Wednesday deposition, about which Meyer said Biden “needs to make himself available unless his hair is on fire.”

He was supposed to provide his tax returns for 2017 and 2018, information about any financial institutions he or his businesses use, a list of all of his business interests and a 5-year history of his sources of income.

Biden’s sources of income are of more than a passing interest because of questions over his relationship with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and other unresolved questions concerning business ventures in China.

Biden’s past has roiled the presidential campaign of his father, who is now widely considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee is expected to vote on its first subpoena in its investigation of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine, Politico reported.

Hunter Biden currently lives in Hollywood Hills, according to The New York Times, and rents a $12,000-per-month home. He now says that he is an artist.

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s son, has challenged Hunter Biden to a debate, Axios reported.

“We can go full transparency, we show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn’t,” he said, offering to release his tax returns.

“Let’s talk about who profited off of whose public service. Happy to do it. Let’s make it happen,” he said.

