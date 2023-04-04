Parler Share
Commentary

Court Officer Makes Sick Move Against Trump as He Enters Courtroom to Be Arraigned

 By Johnathan Jones  April 4, 2023 at 1:42pm
Parler Share

A disrespectful court officer who guided former President Donald Trump to a courtroom in New York City on Tuesday couldn’t even bother to hold the door for him as he made his way to see a judge.

It’s safe to say the world saw just how leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and corrupt the New York City court system intends to treat the former president.

Trump was processed shortly after he arrived at the courthouse Tuesday.

He then headed upstairs, where he was arraigned by Judge Juan Merchan, a Democratic Party donor.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records and conspiracy related to his alleged role in hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trending:
Biden Admin Going Full Steam Ahead with Light Bulb Ban - Here Are the Ones You Won't Be Able to Buy Anymore

The former president had to walk outside in front of a pool of reporters in order to make his way upstairs for the arraignment. One of two court officers who had opened the doors in front of Trump let one close on him, as seen in a video shared on social media.

Trump is a big boy, and he got the door. But the disrespectful moment elicited quite a response on Twitter, as this is a city that runs a legal system that treats violent criminals with kid gloves.

Related:
Media Goes Wild After Noticing Who Was Missing on Trump's Plane to New York

Observing the scene, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said the court officer “who enters before him doesn’t hold the door open for him, and the former president actually has to push the door open for himself, which is probably the first time he’s had to do that in quite some time.”

Trump was investigated by a grand jury in a city overrun by Democratic Party voters.

He was indicted by a Democrat district attorney who ran on a campaign promise to go after him.

Is this a dark day for America?

Trump’s case is being handled by a judge who donated to his Democratic opponent in the 2020 race, President Joe Biden.

Even members of the building’s security apparently were unwilling to show him the slightest trace of respect by holding the door open for him.

This is a man who was the president of the United States just 27 months ago and is the current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s nomination for 2024.

Trump’s indictment is the culmination of years of leftists weaponizing the justice system to destroy him.

The gloves were off Tuesday as New York and its dysfunctional legal system took aim at the country’s 45th president.

Everyone from the judge to security apparently has the memo:

It’s open season on Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Federal Records Expose Judge Presiding Over Trump Case: He's a Biden Donor, and Worse
Court Officer Makes Sick Move Against Trump as He Enters Courtroom to Be Arraigned
Cause of Death Revealed for Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie: Report
Here's How Long Donald Trump Could Spend in Prison If Found Guilty on All 34 Felony Counts
Biden Goes to Town Devastated by Tornado and Insults Them, Then Audience Member Speaks Out
See more...

Conversation