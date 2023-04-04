Court Officer Makes Sick Move Against Trump as He Enters Courtroom to Be Arraigned

A disrespectful court officer who guided former President Donald Trump to a courtroom in New York City on Tuesday couldn’t even bother to hold the door for him as he made his way to see a judge.

It’s safe to say the world saw just how leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and corrupt the New York City court system intends to treat the former president.

Trump was processed shortly after he arrived at the courthouse Tuesday.

He then headed upstairs, where he was arraigned by Judge Juan Merchan, a Democratic Party donor.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records and conspiracy related to his alleged role in hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president had to walk outside in front of a pool of reporters in order to make his way upstairs for the arraignment. One of two court officers who had opened the doors in front of Trump let one close on him, as seen in a video shared on social media.

Donald Trump is in court for his arraignment, where he learned about the charges against him for the first time. He did not deliver remarks or answer questions from a reporter ahead of the proceeding. Here’s the latest news: https://t.co/XFdadgp9vY pic.twitter.com/QQkfL3BKTM — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 4, 2023

Trump is a big boy, and he got the door. But the disrespectful moment elicited quite a response on Twitter, as this is a city that runs a legal system that treats violent criminals with kid gloves.

Disrespectful cops just let the door slam into Trump, who then had to push it open on his own. May your city fall into ruin. — Michael Orrison (@orrison_michael) April 4, 2023

Physician

Court Officer lets door slam into Trump. — rfuisz@fuiszmail.com (@rfuisz) April 4, 2023

Trump enters courtroom &

guard lets the door slam right in his face. The world will not be prepared for this man’s wrath if he wins in 24. pic.twitter.com/56AmDF5SLz — Ella Maulding (@ellamaulding) April 4, 2023

He’s an older gentleman, the door should be held. I’m sure Trump is suffering rudeness and indignity now, for America — Emeritus America (@godspellic) April 4, 2023

Observing the scene, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said the court officer “who enters before him doesn’t hold the door open for him, and the former president actually has to push the door open for himself, which is probably the first time he’s had to do that in quite some time.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper marvels at how Donald Trump had to open a door for himself, “which is probably the first time he’s had to do that in quite some time.” @AlyssaFarah: “Yeah, that alone, knowing Donald Trump, will stick with him in a way–just a symbolic way” pic.twitter.com/wcD7eB18w1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

Trump was investigated by a grand jury in a city overrun by Democratic Party voters.

He was indicted by a Democrat district attorney who ran on a campaign promise to go after him.

Trump’s case is being handled by a judge who donated to his Democratic opponent in the 2020 race, President Joe Biden.

Even members of the building’s security apparently were unwilling to show him the slightest trace of respect by holding the door open for him.

This is a man who was the president of the United States just 27 months ago and is the current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s nomination for 2024.

Trump’s indictment is the culmination of years of leftists weaponizing the justice system to destroy him.

The gloves were off Tuesday as New York and its dysfunctional legal system took aim at the country’s 45th president.

Everyone from the judge to security apparently has the memo:

It’s open season on Trump.

