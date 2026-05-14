Court Overturns Former Attorney Alex Murdaugh's Double Murder Convictions

The sordid and tragic story of former attorney Alex Murdaugh does not appear to be over quite yet.

Murdaugh was thrust into the national spotlight after his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, were found dead on their South Carolina hunting property in 2021, as WHNS-TV reported.

Murdaugh was immediately cast as a prime suspect, eventually leading to a historic and nationally covered six-week trial in 2023.

The former lawyer was ultimately convicted on two counts of murder and was eventually sentenced to two life sentences.

However, on Wednesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court announced it had overturned Murdaugh’s double murder convictions, according to WYFF-TV.

To be clear, this does not mean that Murdaugh is suddenly a free and innocent man. Rather, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling will trigger a retrial.

The Supreme Court appeared cognizant of the impact its unanimous 5-0 decision would have.

“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial,” the justices wrote.

The reason for such a heavy decision?

Back in February, Murdaugh’s defense team argued that a new trial was needed due to their belief that the clerk of the court had tampered with the jury. The defense also contended that the judge in the original case had made a mistake by allowing Murdaugh’s financial crimes to be discussed at length in the trial.

(Murdaugh was charged with stealing millions of dollars from his former law firm and clients.)

It appears the Supreme Court agreed.

“Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury,” the state’s high court explained.

Hill was accused by Murdaugh’s defense of fishing for a guilty verdict by making comments to the jury like, “look at this body language” and “watch him closely” to help sell a book that she would eventually publish titled “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.”

“The best way to sell books was a guilty verdict,” one of Murdaugh’s defense attorneys said during a hearing. “A guilty verdict would be better for the sale of books.”

WHNS added: “Hill pleaded guilty in 2025 to misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and perjury. Hill was charged with taking more than $11,000 in bonuses and using her public office to promote her book. She also showed sealed crime scene photos to members of the press and lied under oath in a hearing.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said it’s likely Murdaugh will remain behind bars.

“While we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision, my Office will aggressively seek to retry Alex Murdaugh for the murders of Maggie and Paul as soon as possible,” he said. “Let me be clear—this decision does not mean Murdaugh will be released. He will remain in prison for his financial crimes.

“No one is above the law and, as always, we will continue to fight for justice.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.