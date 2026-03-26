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President Donald Trump's administration scored a victory Wednesday when the St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit reversed a lower court’s ruling regarding bond hearings for illegal aliens.
President Donald Trump's administration scored a victory Wednesday when the St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit reversed a lower court’s ruling regarding bond hearings for illegal aliens. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Court Rules Illegal Aliens Can Be Locked Up Without Bond

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2026 at 5:17pm
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A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed the Trump administration a green light to lock up illegal immigrants without bond.

Mexican national Joaquin Herrera Avila was detained in Minneapolis in August and could not provide proof that he was allowed to be in the U.S. He was detained without bond pending deportation, according to Fox News.

A district court in Minnesota gave Avila the chance to challenge his detention, but the appellate court overturned the ruling.

“We reverse and remand [that ruling] for proceedings consistent with this opinion,” the Eighth Circuit ruled Wednesday. Judge Bobby Shepherd of Arkansas, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, wrote the opinion for the majority in the 2-1 ruling.

Shepherd said the district court ruling classed Avila as “an alien who is an applicant for admission [or] seeking admission …” but noted that because Avila did not seek naturalization or asylum, from a legal perspective, he was not “seeking admission.”

“Being ‘admitted’ does not merely mean being present in the United States,” the ruling wrote, according to The New York Times.

“Under immigration law, it signifies having made a lawful entry into the country,” the ruling said.

“MASSIVE COURT VICTORY against activist judges and for President Trump’s law and order agenda!” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X.

“The Eighth Circuit has held that illegal aliens can be detained without bond — following a similar ruling from the Fifth Circuit last month. The law is very clear, but Democrats and activist judges haven’t wanted to enforce it,” Bondi wrote. “This administration WILL.

“Imagine how many illegal alien crimes could have been averted if the left had simply followed the law? Our attorneys @thejusticedept will never stop fighting for President Trump’s agenda,” she wrote.

Related:
83-Year-Old Veteran Dies After Allegedly Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks by Illegal Alien with Huge Criminal Record

The Eighth Circuit Court covers Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

That means the ruling would cover the DHS cases from Minneapolis, where a major immigration enforcement operation took place, according to The Hill.

The Fifth Circuit, which made a similar ruling in February, covers Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

More than 1,000 people detained in Minnesota have petitioned to be released from detention, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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