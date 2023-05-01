A biological male who identifies as a woman was found not guilty of three counts of indecent exposure after using the women’s locker room at a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio.

Darren Glines, who goes by Rachel but has not undergone “transgender” surgeries, was charged with public indecency in December 2022 after three reports that Glines exposed his genitals on three separate occasions while using the women’s facility between 2021 and 2022. During one incident, underage girls were present, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Xenia Municipal Court Judge David McNamee ruled Friday evening that there were no facts to prove Glines had entered “an area of the YMCA where [Glines] was not supposed to be,” WHIO reported.

“It’s unfortunate not only for her, but for the entire community, that the filing of these charges ever occurred,” Glines’ attorneys, Lauren Dever and Keara Dever, said in a statement obtained by WHIO on Monday. “We are grateful that the rule of law and the truth prevailed, so that Ms. Glines and the community can move on in peace.”

Jacqueline Brockman, Fairborn YMCA executive director, testified that Glines had permission from herself and other YMCA employees to use the facility. The YMCA’s front desk reportedly told a woman who complained about seeing a naked male in the locker room that Glines was a woman and not to be “disturbed,” according to Xenia City Council President Williams Urshcel.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton previously told WHIO that they will not “assign” people to locker rooms based on their biological sex.

“That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people, and it is not who or what we are as an organization,” the organization said.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton, Lauren Dever, Keara Dever and Urshcel did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

