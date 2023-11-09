Courtroom Artist Accused of Hating Ivanka Trump After Sketch Raises Eyebrows

The courtroom artist who drew a rendition of Ivanka Trump during her Wednesday testimony at her father’s fraud trial in New York is being accused of being a left-wing activist.

The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump testified against her wishes in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case alleging civil fraud.

The Associated Press reported she said she was not close to the kinds of financial disclosure documents that are at the heart of the case.

James has accused Trump and his company of inflating the value of its assets to secure favorable loans from banks.

Trump has denied the claims and has pointed out that any money his company borrowed was paid back in full with interest.

The controversial trial is viewed by many as an attempt to weaponize the legal system against the former president.

Ivanka Trump’s testimony apparently offered no real insight into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

But her appearance in court might have exposed the bias of the court’s sketch artist, people on social media are alleging.

Was this an unfair portrayal of Ivanka Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (656 Votes) No: 4% (26 Votes)

One X user juxtaposed an image of Ivanka Trump alongside her sketch and asked, “Where do they get these ‘courtroom artists?’”

Where do they get these ‘courtroom artists’? Do you think this looks like Ivanka Trump? pic.twitter.com/rscCCtDwP2 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) November 8, 2023

Another X user shared the courtroom sketch and commented, “Ivanka is much prettier than the artist rendition. It was obviously a disgusting, democrat supporting court sketch artist. I’m sure Hillary would have been made to look like Marilyn Monroe at her very best.”

Yet another social media user shared the sketch and commented, “BREAKING: Courtroom sketch artist hates Ivanka Trump.”

The person concluded, “This sketch artist should be charged with a crime!”

Ivanka is much prettier than the artist rendition. It was obviously a disgusting, democrat supporting court sketch artist. I’m sure Hillary would have been made to look like Marilyn Monroe at her very best. https://t.co/PMvpbWj5Lz — Eubanks (@HomerEubanks) November 8, 2023

BREAKING: Courtroom sketch artist hates Ivanka Trump. This sketch artist should be charged with a crime! pic.twitter.com/iCWHNNaLKV — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) November 8, 2023

The New York Post identified the sketch artist as a woman named Jane Rosenberg, who was on assignment for Reuters.

The wire service reported Donald Trump Jr. made a request of Rosenberg before his testimony, presumably in order to avoid a botched sketch.

“Make me look sexy,” he reportedly joked.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.