That the soul of America is under attack is evident from the decay of her body.

Nothing could symbolize this more effectively than the New York courthouse where the civil financial fraud trial of former President Donald Trump is unfolding.

“The courthouse I was in today, it was disgusting,” Trump’s son Eric said in a Wednesday interview with Newsmax. “It smells. You had cables running across all the walls. It’s a disgrace. … That’s a representation of our legal system.”

Most Americans agree that the legal system stinks. According to a 2022 Trafalgar poll, almost 80 percent believe there is a two-tiered system of justice in America. If something looks (and smells) like it’s dying, it probably is.

“You see the same thing at airports,” Eric Trump continued. “How often do you fly through an airport and you’ve got [ceiling tiles] that are falling down, right?”

It’s not just airports.

“We’re running a $2 trillion deficit and our bridges are falling down and our roads suck and our trains are antiquated,” he said. “You look at China where they’re building these bullet trains that go 300 miles an hour. We’re falling behind the rest of the world.”

Exactly. That’s what the globalists want and need — for America to fall behind.

Equity demands equal outcomes for everyone, no matter your God-given abilities. If the scrawny kid wants to be on the football team, he must get equal playing time with the natural athlete who can lead the team to victory. That’s equity. It’s self-defeating.

We’re seeing it play out in America with mediocre minds running the show in our institutions. The outcome is a cancer-like decay that’s plain to see in cities and small towns alike.

Eric Trump went on to say, “Every single day we’re sending another $100 billion over to Ukraine to fight these wars and protect other people’s borders.”

He is, of course, exaggerating, but the point is that Democrats (and many Republicans) are focused on all the wrong things. Putting America first is the last thing on their minds.

The U.S. spent $6.72 trillion in 2022 and has spent “$1.52 trillion more than it has collected in fiscal year (FY) 2023,” according to the Treasury. On what?

Apparently not the courthouse where the former president of the United States is on trial on bogus, politically motivated charges.

So where’s the money going other than to foreign countries? Well, heaps of it is conveniently lost.

According to Richard Stern of The Heritage Foundation, “The government has just lost — as if you dropped it on the sidewalk — trillions and trillions of dollars over the last few decades. … That is money that was stolen from hard-working Americans to just simply get wasted,” CNBC reported.

If the feds don’t lose it, they squander it on insane left-wing projects.

According to Open the Books, in recent years they’ve spent $478,188 to turn monkeys “transgender,” $550,000 on Russian zombie cat experiments, and $6.9 million on toilet cameras to identify your “anal print.”

Meanwhile, a lot of us are dodging potholes and wondering if the next bridge we drive over might collapse.

Eric Trump’s right. It smells.

But don’t lose heart. That’s not what patriots do. The country might outwardly be wasting away, but inwardly it was built on a Christian foundation that can renew the American spirit day by day.

