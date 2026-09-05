Recently, there has been a lot of attention centered on one Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three small children before ineptly attempting suicide.

The excessive attention has been due not so much to her crimes as to the howling mob of female admirers and sophists — some have pointed out that if a man killed his three children, one would not see a group of men cheering every time he showed up at the courtroom.

However, what everyone is tiptoeing around is the fact that there are women who are truly toxic mothers.

Mind you, not bad mothers who have not taught their children to behave, or conversely, are overly strict, but truly evil mothers.

This fact has been skirted around for years, although the comedian George Lopez openly spoke of his toxic mother, and the comedy “Two and a Half Men” portrayed just such an individual who was responsible for her sons growing up warped.

This is understandable. One of the consistent, most admirable, if not awe-inspiring, traits of traditional women was the love and protection toward children, especially their own offspring (one has the same emotional reaction in seeing the same in animals).

When their children were in mortal danger, women were known to conjure up previously untapped levels of courage and physical strength (of course, such women are still around).

But toxic mothers have ripped that respect to pieces.

There are the nurses who kill children that are not theirs.

There are women who want to turn their children into homosexuals or transgenders (“When I became pregnant with Noah, I could feel, through my mother’s intuition I suppose, that he was not subscribing to gender stereotypes, so I decided to provide an environment for him early on that would allow him to discover how he wanted to express himself.”).

There are the Muslim women who strap a suicide vest around their children so they can blow themselves up battling the “infidels.”

And there are the women who kill their children through abortion, claiming that the child is nothing but a clump of cells, with one woman stating, “I got the abortion because I loved my baby.”

To my knowledge, not many psychologists — if any — have examined these types of women, and this is something that cries out for intense research. Doing so would shed light on the personality types and possible prophylactic measures.

One last point: in divorces, women are automatically granted custody, regardless of circumstances, because mothers are unjustly deemed to be a better parent than a father. That practice should be jettisoned by the courts.

But it won’t happen.

The ones below are just a sample of such toxic mothers. Most of them have occurred this year alone.

Rebakah Weikle cut her 4-year-old daughter’s throat because her husband was paying too much attention to his daughter.

Chloe Coplen-Anderson delivered her son in her bedroom, then cut his throat.

Janette MacAusland strangled her two children, then tried to kill herself, but unfortunately failed to do so.

Julissa Thaler bought a shotgun, practiced at a shooting range, then went home and murdered her son.

Catorreia Hutto smothered her children before jumping off a bridge.

Kailey Erhart chased her grandmother and husband with a knife before cutting the throats of her three children.

Susan Smith rolled her car into a lake with her children inside who drowned.

Kimberlee Singler drugged her two children, then stabbed and shot them before fleeing to the United Kingdom.

Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, attempted to smother her son, was imprisoned, and was later deported.

A woman shot her cheating husband and his partner, then killed her two children and herself.

A woman left her newborn in a park who died as a result.

Selena Mui was going to commit suicide, but she decided it would be a better idea to murder her 17-year-old son. She stabbed him in the back — how symbolic! — then tried to strangle him.

A woman killed her 14-year-old son for not doing his chores.

Diana Cullom suffocated her 4-year-old son, then proceeded to stab herself but did not die.

Jalynda Smith killed her undernourished 5-year-old son, then put his body in a trash bag.

Marisol Flores killed her newborn on two different occasions.

Andrea Faust killed her 3-year-old child, but failed to kill her 1-year-old. The manner of murder was unspecified.

April Oliva stabbed her 6-year-old daughter 20 times.

Priyatharsini Natarajan strangled her two boys, ages 5 and 7, to death.

Carmen Anita Degregg beat her baby daughter to death with a frying pan.

Kristin Bass shot her 1-year-old daughter to death and would have killed her other daughter, but for her father — “Help me, Daddy!” — who stopped the woman.

Aliyah Henderson killed her two daughters and stuffed their bodies in suitcases prior to burying them. The father had been trying for years to get custody of them, but being a man, he was deemed less fit of a parent than the mother.

Tyiece Oninski stabbed to death her 14-year-old daughter because she was trying to protect her from Elon Musk. She also attempted to kill herself with a knife but, unfortunately, failed at it.

Blue-haired Chardonnay Marie Benavidez planned for a long time to murder her children, 2-year-old twins and a 4-year-old, all boys. She tried poisoning them with carbon monoxide, but the boys became unmanageable. Initially denied bail, she ultimately bailed out. Maybe now their father will get custody.

Kaitlynn Dominick’s 17-month-old son was in the hospital. She injected a poison into his feeding tube, which resulted in death.

There you have it. Toxic mothers are out there, and they receive custody of their children as a matter of course, no matter what, because apparently having a vagina qualifies them as a better parent. Not always the case.

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